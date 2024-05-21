If your tickets are stored in your phone's secure element or SIM card, many phone models allow you to validate even if the battery is empty.

If your tickets are stored in the My Navigo Tickets complementary application, it is necessary for your phone screen to be turned on to validate a ticket, but the transport application does not need to be opened.

In the event of an inspection, if you have a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, you must be able to display your photo in the application (My Account) to present it to the inspector.