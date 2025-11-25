What is Express Transit mode on iPhone and Apple Watch? How do I turn it on or off?
Express mode on iPhone and Apple Watch means you don't have to reactivate or unlock your screen when you go through the validator. When you create your first dematerialized Navigo card in the iPhone or Apple Watch, Express mode is activated by default on this card.
Here's what to do in Express Mode:
On an iPhone
To activate Express Transport mode on your Navigo card loaded in an iPhone, on your iPhone
- Open the Wallet app,
- Select your Navigo card
- Select the context menu (...) > Map Data
- Select Express Transit and choose the card.
On an Apple Watch
To activate Express Transport mode on your Navigo card loaded into an Apple Watch, on your iPhone:
- Open the Watch app
- Select Cards & Apple Pay
- Select Express Transit and choose the card.
To recognize the card on which you want to activate Express Transport mode, the last 4 digits of the card number appear on the card visual.
If you subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract on your iPhone or Apple Watch, it is preferable to load it on a second card.
Good to know
You will be able to validate with each of the cards on your iPhone by pressing the side (iPhone with Face ID) or central (iPhone with Touch ID) button twice and choosing the desired Navigo card each time.
Bus validators in the following networks do not yet support Express mode. To validate on the buses of these networks, press the right side button twice and select the card to use: Francilité Grand Provinois, Transdev Vexin, Transdev Brie and Deux Morin, RATP Cap Mantois.
More information on Express mode on Apple's website.