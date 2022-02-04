If you have lost or had your Navigo pass stolen, which allowed you to take your Vélib', here are the steps you need to take.

To continue taking public transport:

If you have a personalised Navigo pass (with your photo): you must make a declaration of loss or theft online on your Personal Space or at the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk. Your Navigo pass will then be replaced (directly at the agency or by post if you declare online).

If you have a Navigo Easy or Discovery pass: your pass is not replaced, you must get a new one at the RATP ticket offices or counters and the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office.

To continue using Velib':

In order to prevent any use of the Vélib' service without your knowledge with your Navigo pass, and to continue using Vélib' during the validity period of your Pass, contact customer service on 01 76 49 1234 who will provide you with access codes to use the bikes for the remaining duration of your pass.