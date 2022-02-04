To find the history of your Vélib' purchases made via the Île-de-France Mobilités app, log in to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, then go to the "Menu" section, then by tapping on your name, to "My latest purchases".

Please note: you must be connected to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of your purchase to benefit from this service.

This page summarizes all purchases made, but does not include amounts charged if you exceed your plan. These amounts will be communicated to you by Vélib', by email, 7 days after the end of validity of your pass.