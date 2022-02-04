From the Île-de-France Mobilités app, you can buy the following Vélib' passes:

The Ticket V, for a journey on a mechanical or electric Vélib';

The classic 24-hour pass, including 30 minutes on a mechanical Vélib' for 24 hours;

The 24-hour electric pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 24 hours;

The 3-day pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 72.

Passes allow you to rent up to 5 bikes simultaneously.

For more information on these packages, go to Vélib'.