Which Vélib' packages are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités app?

Updated on Feb 04 2022

From the Île-de-France Mobilités app, you can buy the following Vélib' passes:

  • The Ticket V, for a journey on a mechanical or electric Vélib';
  • The classic 24-hour pass, including 30 minutes on a mechanical Vélib' for 24 hours;
  • The 24-hour electric pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 24 hours;
  • The 3-day pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 72.

Passes allow you to rent up to 5 bikes simultaneously.
For more information on these packages, go to Vélib'.