Which Vélib' packages are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités app?
From the Île-de-France Mobilités app, you can buy the following Vélib' passes:
- The Ticket V, for a journey on a mechanical or electric Vélib';
- The classic 24-hour pass, including 30 minutes on a mechanical Vélib' for 24 hours;
- The 24-hour electric pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 24 hours;
- The 3-day pass, including 45 minutes on an electric Vélib' and 60 minutes on a mechanical Vélib', for 72.
Passes allow you to rent up to 5 bikes simultaneously.
For more information on these packages, go to Vélib'.