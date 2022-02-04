First, make sure your phone is compatible:

The majority of NFC Android phones with at least Android 6.0 version are compatible.

All models from the iPhone 7 onwards are compatible with at least the iOS 13 version and iOS 14.5 for the iPhones XR, XS and XS Max with the latest version of the application.

If this is the case, make sure that your phone's NFC is enabled (in your phone's Settings).

Finally, check the positioning of the Navigo pass in relation to the phone, which varies from phone to phone:

On the majority of Android phones, you have to present the pass on the back of the phone,

· On the Sony Xperia XZ and Sony Xperia X models, you have to place the card facing the screen,

· On iPhones, you must click on "Read my pass" before presenting the pass in the card on the top of the phone, facing the screen or on the back. For the iPhones XR, XS and XS Max, you need at least iOS 14.5, and for the IDFM application, its latest version from 7.0.5 is required.

On vibration, your pass is detected and ready to be recharged: reading/writing continues, so you should not move the pass and wait for visual confirmation from the app before removing your pass.



This page does not meet your expectations? Go to the "Contact us" section of the IDF Mobilités application.