Bérangère Decros, Marketing and Ticketing Project Manager at Île-de-France Mobilités
Published on
My job: Marketing and ticketing project manager
The activity of my department consists of designing, implementing, marketing and operating the Ticketing and Passenger Information services that allow Ile-de-France residents to travel easily in the Île-de-France region. As far as I am concerned, I am specifically involved in the world of ticketing.
Ticketing is a term that covers everything that allows you to buy transport tickets and travel by validating your ticket on validation equipment (terminals in train stations and metro stations, validators in trams or buses). This also includes the different forms of subscriptions, payment methods, validation media and even the distribution network...
Within this department, I have two main missions:
1. The design of new services. This consists, on the one hand, of identifying the needs not covered by the current offer, and then of defining and framing the solutions of tomorrow to meet them.
This has led us, for example, to develop the existing Navigo offer with the implementation of a pass such as Navigo Liberté+ which allows you to be billed only if you travel! Or the implementation of the SMS Ticket on board buses.
But these new services also involve an approach to mobility as a whole, seeking to make travel more fluid for Ile-de-France residents, thanks to offers and services that combine public transport and all other sustainable mobility services (cycling, carpooling, car-sharing, etc.).
2. The development of partnerships, to experiment and then deploy new offers and features to Ile-de-France residents. In very concrete terms, this translates into:
- Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, a single account that allows access to all public transport services in Île-de-France (deployment in progress), but also to carpooling services...
- The sale of complementary mobility services, such as the integration of Vélib' directly into the Île-de-France Mobilités app, in order to offer our customers a journey that remains fully anchored in the Île-de-France Mobilités environment.
- Experiments with intermediaries with companies, to facilitate employer reimbursement...
Skills and qualities
The 4 key skills to succeed in my job
- Sense of customer service
- Multi-tasking (the ability to manage multiple activities at the same time)
- Multi-stakeholder steering, coordination and project management
- Know how to identify opportunities and prioritize
The qualities that serve me on a daily basis
- Good interpersonal skills, a good ability to be part of a collective work
- A strong ability to adapt
- Responsiveness
- Listening and analytical skills
What is my daily life at work?
Continuous meetings! ;)
But also, the management of our project management and project management service providers, the definition and scoping of services, the analysis of market opportunities, the framing of the strategy to be proposed to the management of Île-de-France Mobilités.
In my daily life, there are also a lot of meetings with partners and issues of negotiation and contractualization.
I also manage projects for the realization of technical developments? This implies interfacing with many stakeholders within Île-de-France Mobilités itself, but also with carriers, our partners, etc. from the upstream phase with the scoping of the service, to the downstream phase, that of the actual launch of the service or product.
In my missions, too, there are brainstorming sessions, needs studies and market research.
And finally the set-up and monitoring and feedback on the experiments of new services.
My background
I have been with Île-de-France Mobilités for 3 years. Previously, I worked in a design office for 12 years - with 6 years dedicated to the transport sector - before joining an operator (Transdev) for 3 years.
Why do I love my job?
I feel that I am really useful, that my work is making a difference on a daily basis for the people of the Ile-de-France region - because improving mobility conditions means working for everyone's quality of life.
I also like my work when I see the projects come to fruition on the ground. And then, it is very rewarding to personally influence the company's strategy (definition of the service roadmap, prioritization of developments and definition of the fine rules of services provided to customers).
At Île-de-France Mobilités, the teams and management are totally invested in serving the people of the Ile-de-France region, everyone is moving in the same direction: and that's really satisfying on a daily basis.
20 years ago, I took a summer job at Transilien, selling tickets at the station. And since then I have kept a common thread "transport" throughout my career. A coincidence? Not at all!
The transport professions are very vast and rich, when you set foot in it is difficult to leave this really addictive sector, especially you have a "public service" fiber. Don't hesitate to try it, you won't want to leave!