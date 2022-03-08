Bérangère Decros, Marketing and Ticketing Project Manager at Île-de-France Mobilités

My job: Marketing and ticketing project manager

The activity of my department consists of designing, implementing, marketing and operating the Ticketing and Passenger Information services that allow Ile-de-France residents to travel easily in the Île-de-France region. As far as I am concerned, I am specifically involved in the world of ticketing.

Ticketing is a term that covers everything that allows you to buy transport tickets and travel by validating your ticket on validation equipment (terminals in train stations and metro stations, validators in trams or buses). This also includes the different forms of subscriptions, payment methods, validation media and even the distribution network...

Within this department, I have two main missions:

1. The design of new services. This consists, on the one hand, of identifying the needs not covered by the current offer, and then of defining and framing the solutions of tomorrow to meet them.

This has led us, for example, to develop the existing Navigo offer with the implementation of a pass such as Navigo Liberté+ which allows you to be billed only if you travel! Or the implementation of the SMS Ticket on board buses.

But these new services also involve an approach to mobility as a whole, seeking to make travel more fluid for Ile-de-France residents, thanks to offers and services that combine public transport and all other sustainable mobility services (cycling, carpooling, car-sharing, etc.).

2. The development of partnerships, to experiment and then deploy new offers and features to Ile-de-France residents. In very concrete terms, this translates into: