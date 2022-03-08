Behind the scenes of Île-de-France Mobilités: meeting with four women who make your transport grow

Claire, Gwenaelle, Charlotte, Bérangère. Four women among the 258 experts employed at Île-de-France Mobilités. Four women who, like their 440 colleagues, women and men, work on a daily basis to increase our mobility in Île-de-France.

Why these four women? Because you don't necessarily know their jobs. Because you may not suspect their crucial role in your daily commute. And because women like them, like their colleagues, are essential to continue to improve the transport network in Île-de-France.