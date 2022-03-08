Behind the scenes of Île-de-France Mobilités: meeting with four women who make your transport grow
Claire, Gwenaelle, Charlotte, Bérangère. Four women among the 258 experts employed at Île-de-France Mobilités. Four women who, like their 440 colleagues, women and men, work on a daily basis to increase our mobility in Île-de-France.
Why these four women? Because you don't necessarily know their jobs. Because you may not suspect their crucial role in your daily commute. And because women like them, like their colleagues, are essential to continue to improve the transport network in Île-de-France.
Charlotte Quint, Bus Competition Project Manager
His job?
"Participate in the organization of the competition of all bus lines in Paris and the inner suburbs, by 2025."
In concrete terms, this means that Charlotte is working on the creation of a harmonized Ile-de-France bus network, with a high level of service...
His secret talent?
"Knowing how to create a dialogue between public authorities and private actors"
Gwenaelle Larrey, Marketing Operations Manager
His job?
"Design and manage the marketing of our various transport tickets, services and subscriptions."
Which means, above all, that Gwenaelle is thinking about the best ways to make life easier for users, in all their trips.
His main motivation?
"It's a public service, it's concrete."
Claire Dassy, Deputy Head of the Surface Projects Department
His job?
"My job is to create new tram and bus lines with a high level of service, so that people can travel short and medium distances"
His main motivation?
"I like my job because I believe in the importance and usefulness of public services and a real transport policy to open up territories and improve life in the neighbourhoods. I love my job because it makes sense."
Bérangère Decros, Marketing and Ticketing Project Manager
His job?
Design, implement, market and operateticketing services that allow Ile-de-France residents to travel more easily in Île-de-France.
His main motivation?
"I have the feeling that I am really useful, that my work is making a difference on a daily basis for the people of the Ile-de-France region - because improving mobility conditions means working for everyone's quality of life."