Claire Dassy, Deputy Head of the Surface Projects Department

An urban approach to projects

In my department, we carry out projects over the long term: from their imagination to their commissioning with passengers... This means anticipating how the need for transport will change in 15 years' time: this is the average time it takes to implement a tram line.

To create these new tram lines, we rely on the strategic development perspectives expressed in the Master Plan of the Île-de-France Region (SDRIF), on the recommendations of the PDUIF (Urban Travel Plan of the Île-de-France). Before starting the work, we carry out solid studies during which we collaborate with engineers, urban architects, operating specialists, etc.

We carry out our transport projects from "façade to façade", which means that they are part of a global approach to the requalification of public space, with, for example, the creation of cycle paths, widened sidewalks, the resumption of roads, etc. Therefore, we work closely with the communities (cities, inter-municipalities) crossed by our projects.