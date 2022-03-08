Charlotte Quint, Bus Competition Project Manager at Île-de-France Mobilités

What is competitive bidding?

Until recently, bus lines in Île-de-France were operated under a monopoly. This means that a company, always the same, was the holder of an operating contract that was constantly renewed. But now European and national laws impose on us the date of January 1, 2025 for the commissioning of contracts for buses after a competitive bidding procedure - as it did for water...

It is a process of competition with public service delegation that started with buses but will continue with trains, trams, RER and ultimately the metro.

In concrete terms, this means that following a call for tenders, an operator, whetherFrench or foreign, will be able to operate the bus lines in Paris and the inner suburbs.

This competition is new in Île-de-France, but it is already a long-standing reality in many cities such as Lyon and Lille. There, the operation of the lines is put out to competition every 5 to 10 years and the operators are used to it.

For us, at Île-de-France Mobilités, this competitive bidding process is of course a response to the need to comply with national and European law, but it is also a way, as the organising authority for mobility in Île-de-France, to encourage operators to offer us the best operating projects to improve the quality of service for the benefit of Ile-de-France residents.