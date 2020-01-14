The competition between the lines of the Ile-de-France network

What's new for you with the competitive bidding on the Ile-de-France network?

Until then, the lines were allocated to transport operators who operated them for an indefinite period. While it may seem simpler this way, it is not always beneficial for travelers. Indeed, since the operator was assured of continuing to operate the routes allocated to it, it could not meet its objectives while continuing to operate its routes.

The competition of the Île-de-France transport network will allow Île-de-France Mobilités to define precise objectives adapted to each network and to be able to evaluate the operators, with the aim of offering you a better service, whether in terms of transport offer, regularity, cleanliness, or passenger information...

It is also a way to simplify access to information for passengers: without having to look for the operator of a specific line, they will be able to contact Île-de-France Mobilités directly in the event of a problem or question. The standardization of the Île-de-France transport network has already begun : as you may have noticed, the new trains, metros, trams and buses have adopted a new uniform livery (their exterior decoration) to allow you to recognize at a glance the transport that is part of the Île-de-France network.

The competitive opening of lines, which is already in place on the other networks in France, will thus gradually arrive in Île-de-France. As the mobility organising authority, Île-de-France Mobilités is piloting this process over a period of 20 years for its entire public transport network: