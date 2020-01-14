The competition between the lines of the Ile-de-France network

Access to information by project
To offer you a better service on the entire transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is preparing to put the operation of the lines out to competition. It will start in 2021 with certain bus networks in the outer suburbs and will gradually be extended to the rest of the network. Why was this competition launched and how will it change your daily life? We tell you everything!
Until then, the lines were allocated to transport operators who operated them for an indefinite period. While it may seem simpler this way, it is not always beneficial for travelers. Indeed, since the operator was assured of continuing to operate the routes allocated to it, it could not meet its objectives while continuing to operate its routes.
The competition of the Île-de-France transport network will allow Île-de-France Mobilités to define precise objectives adapted to each network and to be able to evaluate the operators, with the aim of offering you a better service, whether in terms of transport offer, regularity, cleanliness, or passenger information...
It is also a way to simplify access to information for passengers: without having to look for the operator of a specific line, they will be able to contact Île-de-France Mobilités directly in the event of a problem or question. The standardization of the Île-de-France transport network has already begun : as you may have noticed, the new trains, metros, trams and buses have adopted a new uniform livery (their exterior decoration) to allow you to recognize at a glance the transport that is part of the Île-de-France network.
The competitive opening of lines, which is already in place on the other networks in France, will thus gradually arrive in Île-de-France. As the mobility organising authority, Île-de-France Mobilités is piloting this process over a period of 20 years for its entire public transport network:
Summary of the main steps to come for the competitive bidding of the operation of the Île-de-France transport lines:
The evolution of travel in Île-de-France is largely linked to variations in population, employment and flows generated by major structuring facilities: places of study, leisure and shopping centres, etc.
Quantified and localized knowledge of these developments is essential for carrying out studies to predict the movement of people. To this end, Île-de-France Mobilités relies on a single source, covering the entire Île-de-France region: the forecasts of the Paris Region Institute.
As the body in charge of the development and monitoring of the Île-de-France Regional Master Plan. The institute develops urban and economic development hypotheses on a regional scale, which are updated every year. Its work is regularly enriched by the direct collection of information from local authorities and actors in the field, as well as via framing exchanges with INSEE Île-de-France, State services and the Atelier parisien d'urbanisme.
It is recommended that candidates for the operation of public transport lines in Île-de-France rely on this source of information for regional population and employment forecasts. If the candidate wishes to have it, he or she can request it directly from the Paris Region Institute.
Contact:
The Paris Region Institute
Postal address: 15 rue Falguière, 75740 Paris Cedex 15
Phone: +33 1 77 49 77 49
Web form: https://www.institutparisregion.fr/linstitut-paris-region/nous-contacter.html
