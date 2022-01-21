Competition between bus lines in Paris and the inner suburbs Published on 2022 January 21

To offer a better service throughout the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is preparing to open up the operation of the lines out to competition. On this page, you will find all the documents relating to the competitive bidding process for the operation of the Paris and Petite Couronne bus lines.

Documents relating to the competitive bidding process for the bus networks of Paris and its inner suburbs