FAQ - Safety on Ile-de-France buses

With the opening up to competition in Ile-de-France transport, safety remains an absolute priority.

Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening its measures to guarantee the protection of passengers and drivers, regardless of the operating company.

Here are the answers to the main questions you may have.

1. Who is responsible for safety on the buses?

Transport security is based on a collective organisation. Several actors work together every day to ensure your safety:

The national police , via units specialized in public transport;

, via units specialized in public transport; Private security agents of transport operators ;

; The GPSR , the RATP's internal security service, mobilized on certain schedules (especially at night) for the benefit of new operators;

, the RATP's internal security service, mobilized on certain schedules (especially at night) for the benefit of new operators; The Regional Transport Brigade (BRT), made up of private security agents deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités who are specifically trained;

made up of private security agents deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités who are specifically trained; And the CCOS (Centre de Coordination Opérationnelle de la Sécurité), which centralises information from the entire network in real time to organise interventions.

This teamwork makes it possible to guarantee permanent vigilance, day and night.