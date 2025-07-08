FAQ - Time Accounts

2. Will the method of acquiring annual leave in force at RATP be maintained with the new employer?

RATP may validate before the date of commissioning of the PSD the installation of annual leave days on a date after the date of commissioning of the PSD, and this, up to four months after this date, provided that these days of leave comply with the corporate rules (agreements, due dates and customs) in force before the transfer and in progress at the time of the transfer. Any annual leave validated by the transferor in accordance with these rules must be maintained by the new employer.

During the last four months before the date of commissioning of the PSD, RATP will send the new employer the list of approved annual leave, on a monthly basis.