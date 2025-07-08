FAQ - Time Accounts
Answers to your questions about employees' time accounts during the transitions of the Paris and Petite Couronne bus lines.
1. What happens to the time accounts of the transferred employees?
Accounts and time counters
|On the changeover date
|Transferred
|Balanced
|Annual Leave
|YES
|Fixed Rest Account
|YES
|Floating rest account
|YES
|Overtime Accounts (TS) / Compensatory Time (CT) / Compensatory Holiday Leave (RTC)
|YES
|Day Donation Account
|YES
|Days earned under the ticket of the Medal of Honor
|YES (for holidays)
|YES (for the TC)
Time Savings Accounts (CET)
|On the changeover date
|Transferred
|Balanced
|THIS
|YES
|THIS end of career
|YES
Legend of the tables:
- "Changeover date" = first day of the takeover of operations by the new operator.
- "Transferred" = the number of days is transferred as it is to the new employer.
- "Balanced" = the account is closed and its value is settled, according to the rules in force at RATP.
2. Will the method of acquiring annual leave in force at RATP be maintained with the new employer?
RATP may validate before the date of commissioning of the PSD the installation of annual leave days on a date after the date of commissioning of the PSD, and this, up to four months after this date, provided that these days of leave comply with the corporate rules (agreements, due dates and customs) in force before the transfer and in progress at the time of the transfer. Any annual leave validated by the transferor in accordance with these rules must be maintained by the new employer.
During the last four months before the date of commissioning of the PSD, RATP will send the new employer the list of approved annual leave, on a monthly basis.
3. Will employees be able to take annual leave in advance after their transfer date?
Yes. In compliance with the texts in force at RATP, it will be possible to take leave up to M+4 after the transfer date.
The future employer will be kept informed.
4. Will the buyer be able to cancel a departure on leave at the end of his career or in progress?
No. Any end-of-career CET leave validated in accordance with the company rules in force at RATP will be maintained. Employees retiring after the date of commissioning, but who have started to resume the days positioned on their end-of-career CET before this date, will not be transferred (provided that the end-of-career CET is taken on a continuous basis).
5. Will the rules for opening, using and topping up RATP's CET and end-of-career CETs be maintained with the future employer?
Île-de-France Mobilités asks each buyer to open a dedicated transitional account to receive the days from the RATP CETs.
The implementation of a CET is the subject of a collective agreement with the new employer.
6. Is the Donation of Days scheme maintained?
Yes, Île-de-France Mobilités has asked the buyers to maintain the principle of donating leave days for sick relatives.
The number of days earned on a dedicated campaign ticket is retained. The management rules specific to the Don de Jours scheme will be negotiated at the buyer's premises.