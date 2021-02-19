Competition for bus lines in the outer suburbs

To offer a better service throughout the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is organising a competitive bidding process for the operation of the lines. On this page, you will find all the documents relating to the competitive bidding process for the operation of the bus lines in the outer suburbs.

The operation of bus lines in the outer suburbs has been the subject of a first generation of competition, the contracts for which have been put into service between 2021 and 2024. From 2024, Ile-de-France Mobilités is putting some of the contracts back into competition, which expire from mid-2025.

Documents relating to the competitive bidding process for bus networks in the outer suburbs

Reports on the choice of management method voted on by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités

2021

2020

2019

2018

Contracts awarded by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités

