Grand Paris Express

The Grand Paris Express (GPE) is a public transport network project consisting of four automatic metro lines around Paris (15, 16, 17 and 18), and the extension of two existing lines (11 and 14).

The information below is intended for candidates in the various competitive bidding procedures for the award of contracts relating to the operation of the Grand Paris Express passenger transport service. They supplement the data published in the concession notices.

Operator Information Day on 13 June 2019

In order to share the challenges of the competitive bidding process for lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, Île-de-France Mobilités brought together the operators in the presence of RATP Infrastructure, appointed technical manager of the infrastructure, and the Société du Grand Paris, the project owner and owner of the infrastructure, and the General Directorate for Transport and Marine Infrastructure (DGITM).

