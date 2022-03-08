Gwenaelle Larrey, Head of Marketing Operations at Île-de-France Mobilités
Gwenaelle Larrey tells us about her work as Marketing Operations Manager at Île-de-France Mobilités: her daily missions, the skills she has to implement... and all the good reasons to get up every morning to help Ile-de-France residents travel more easily.
My job: Marketing Operations Manager at Île-de-France Mobilités
I work in the Service Offer and Marketing Department and more specifically in the MAAS Services Policies and Marketing Department of Île-de-France Mobilités, which has about 20 people dedicated to the design of the marketing service offer, MaaS (service-based mobility) and ticketing.
My main role
In concrete terms, I work on the design and management of the marketing of our various transport tickets, services and subscriptions.
This involves the programming and organisation of operations with operators (RATP, SNCF, Optile, etc.), the development of language elements (arguments) that will help users better understand how (and why) we are modernising our ticketing products.
I wear three hats
- Marketing management : with the implementation of elements designed to help users switch to more modern transport tickets (Navigo Easy, Navigo Liberté+, the possibility of buying or recharging tickets with their phone, etc.)
- Customer relationship management: listening to users' requests to understand them and improve the customer experience. To do this, we monitor the elements that come up via the complaints and communication department.
- Strategy: develop the evolution of products, based in particular on studies, in order to offer products and services that meet the expectations of users
Skills and qualities
The 4 key skills to succeed in my job
- The sense of organization, to respond to and understand all the subjects of the ecosystem: I work on traditional products (Navigo annual, monthly, products for young people and seniors...) and new products (Navigo Easy, Navigo Liberté+, the purchase of tickets on smartphone...)
- Versatility, because we move very quickly from one subject to another
- Good interpersonal skills and real management skills, because we have to work with many different departments - within Île-de-France Mobilités, but also externally with service providers, operators, etc.
- Rigour. There is a whole aspect of monitoring indicators, figures, in my job
The qualities that serve me on a daily basis
- Listening: to understand everyone's needs and expectations
- Dynamism is obvious given the diversity of my subjects and the variety of my interlocutors
- A good resistance to stress, to manage emergencies as serenely as possible (the complaints that can occur massively in the event of a problem on an operation)
What is my daily life at work?
- Supporting users, for example by setting up workshops and studies to help improve our products, understand them and improve the customer experience.
- Project management meetings with our service providers or with business experts, here at Île-de-France Mobilités, who support us on a daily basis.
- Product monitoring and reporting.
Why do I do this work?
For the relational aspect, the coordination... Collaborating with people is what drives me. I need this group dynamic.
What I like about Île-de-France Mobilités is the diversity. People, jobs, profiles, backgrounds. In my department alone, there is a mix of engineers and different marketing professionals. Nobody, originally, I come from the food industry.
I work on everyday products, products that make sense and arouse interest, products that really serve a purpose and that I use myself.
When you do marketing, one of the essential points is to understand what you are working on, to understand the expectations...
But above all, Île-de-France Mobilités is a public service, it's concrete.