Gwenaelle Larrey, Head of Marketing Operations at Île-de-France Mobilités

Why do I do this work?

For the relational aspect, the coordination... Collaborating with people is what drives me. I need this group dynamic.

What I like about Île-de-France Mobilités is the diversity. People, jobs, profiles, backgrounds. In my department alone, there is a mix of engineers and different marketing professionals. Nobody, originally, I come from the food industry.

I work on everyday products, products that make sense and arouse interest, products that really serve a purpose and that I use myself.

When you do marketing, one of the essential points is to understand what you are working on, to understand the expectations...

But above all, Île-de-France Mobilités is a public service, it's concrete.