Ticketing revolution: visuals for communication
Since Wednesday, January 1, 2025, a ticketing revolution has simplified travel for occasional public transport passengers in the Île-de-France region. On the program of this revolution? Two single-fare tickets for all travellers in Île-de-France, wherever they live, and the Navigo Liberté+ pass extended to the entire region. On this page, find all the content to communicate and understand the public transport ticketing revolution in Île-de-France.