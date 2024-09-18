Simplification of transport fares in Île-de-France
Since 2015, the ticketing revolution has been underway to simplify travel for Ile-de-France residents
Dezoning of the Navigo pass, birth of the Easy and Liberté+ passes in 2019, in 2022, deployment of the fare shield with origin/destination tickets capped at a maximum of €5, and arrival of tickets on your Android smartphones, then on Apple smartphones in 2024.
In 2025, the revolution continues, with:
- Simplification of transport fares for occasional travellers: where 50,000 different fares were possible, on 1 January 2025, there will only be two!
- The extension of the Navigo Liberté+ pass to the whole of Île-de-France
Two tickets and an identical price for all Ile-de-France residents
On January 1, 2025, two tickets will be offered and will replace all the others.
- Are you taking the train, RER or metro? A trip will now cost you €2.50, regardless of your destination, even if you go to the other side of Île-de-France
- Are you taking the bus or tram? Your journey will be charged €2, regardless of your destination
Please note :
- The Metro-Train-RER Ticket is valid only on metro, train and RER lines
- The Bus-Tram Ticket is only valid on bus and tram lines
- If you transfer between the RER and the bus, for example, you will need 2 tickets
- These two tickets will also be available at a reduced rate for audiences who are currently entitled to discounts
Navigo Liberté+ valid everywhere in Île-de-France
From 1 January 2025, travel anywhere in Île-de-France with your Navigo pass.
Take the train, metro, tram, bus, RER freely: you benefit from advantageous rates and free connections, regardless of the mode of transport you take!
With Navigo Liberté+:
- the Metro-Train-RER Ticket is €1.99
- the Bus-Tram Ticket is €1.60
- the connection between the bus or tram with the metro, train or RER is free
Liberté+ on your smartphone in spring 2025
Initially, Navigo Liberté+ is only available on a Navigo card, but in the spring of 2025 you will be able to charge and use it directly from your Android and iOS smartphone!
Do you already have a Navigo Liberté+ pass?
Good news! You don't have to do anything to benefit from its validity on the entire network, no need to change cards.
2 new tickets, 3 million winners
- With these new fares, 3 million occasional bus, train and RER users will pay less, with a price halved for very long journeys
- The price being the same wherever you travel in Île-de-France, Ile-de-France residents will be able to explore their region at a low price and discover its many treasures
Why this reform of transport fares in Île-de-France?
This ticketing revolution has three objectives, at the very heart of Île-de-France Mobilités' public service mission.
1. Guaranteeing social and territorial cohesion in Île-de-France
- This reform makes it possible to complete the logic of dezoning the Île-de-France region and initiated by the single Navigo pass
- The same price for all Ile-de-France residents: residents of the outer suburbs, who have less transport will pay the same price as those who benefit from the metro at the foot of their home
- It is the end of geographical borders and financial barriers to the use of transport
2. Ecology
- This reform will encourage more use of public transport, especially in the outer suburbs
- It supports our objective set in the 2030 Mobility Plan, led by Île-de-France Mobilités: -15% of private cars on the road (2 million fewer per day)
3. Simplification
- This reform makes it possible to put an end to the absurdities created by the 50,000 fares and the "fare traps" (for example in La Défense between the metro and the RER or in Massy, between the RER B and C), which are experienced as injustices
- Simplification for the purchase of tickets on apps and vending machines
- Better reception for visitors
What if I still have Tickets+ and Origin/Destination?
If you still have t+ tickets on your phone, your Easy Pass or Origin/Destination tickets in your pocket, they remain valid until 31 December 2025.
However, be sure to use them quickly: magnetic tickets will gradually disappear and more and more validators will no longer accept them.
Tickets on board the buses will remain available at a price of €2.50.
A simplification that also applies to tickets for visitors
- Navigo Day all zones at €12,instead of €20.60 (without access to airports)
- Single airport fare at €13, valid for both airports (Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly), departing from the whole of Île-de-France
- Paris Tour at €29.90, including access to airports and discounts at Parisian sites and monuments, such as the Grévin Museum, the Invalides or the Palace of Versailles