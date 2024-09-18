Simplification of transport fares in Île-de-France

Liberté+ on your smartphone in spring 2025

Initially, Navigo Liberté+ is only available on a Navigo card, but in the spring of 2025 you will be able to charge and use it directly from your Android and iOS smartphone!

Do you already have a Navigo Liberté+ pass?

Good news! You don't have to do anything to benefit from its validity on the entire network, no need to change cards.