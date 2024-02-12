Mobility plan: what will your transport look like in 2030?

The Mobility Plan in Île-de-France, how does it concern you?

The Mobility Plan for 2030 is the successor to the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan : a strategic plan that organised mobility in the region and set the main guidelines for the period from 2010 to 2020.

The new version, approved by the Regional Council on 24 September 2025, renews and strengthens the ambitions for the use of public transport and more sustainable mobility solutions, until 2030.

An ambition rooted in the reality of the territory

This 2030 Mobility Plan is the result of long-term work and in-depth expertise in the Ile-de-France region developed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

It is based on:

Anticipation of urban and socio-demographic changes

Thanks to a partnership with the Paris Region Institute, Île-de-France Mobilités can anticipate the trajectory of evolution of the Île-de-France region such as: the evolution of the places of residence of the inhabitants, the places of work of the working population or the ageing of the population. These are all factors that are transforming everyday mobility.

A detailed analysis of travel flows and their environmental impact

To define the objectives of the Plan, Île-de-France Mobilités carried out simulations to estimate the impact of the planned changes on travel according to the different means of transport. Additional research with Airparif has made it possible to anticipate the evolution of greenhouse gas emissions and the pollutants that would result from them.

An understanding of local issues

Île-de-France Mobilités' in-depth knowledge of the Region allows us to design transport solutions that precisely meet the current and future needs of Ile-de-France residents, while adapting to the specificities of each territory, whether urban or rural.