Transport in 2024: things are moving in Île-de-France
- New in Essonne: the 100% electric Tzen4 bus will serve 5 municipalities in 2024
- The RER E arrives in Nanterre-la-Folie: extension of the line to the west with 3 new stations: Porte Maillot, La Défense and Nanterre-La Folie
- Metro, automation on the move: 100% automated trains in 2024 on metro line 4
- Your lines are being extended: metro line 11 is being extended with 6 new stations between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier. On line 14, you can reach Orly airport in 16 minutes from Olympiades and, to the north, the line extends to Saint-Denis Pleyel. As for the T3b, it will connect the Porte d'Asnières and the Porte Dauphine.
- In 2024, validate with your iPhone at the station.
- New trains, buses and metros: 170 new or renovated trains and metros in 2024. 1,000 new buses in circulation.
- An increasingly accessible network: 40 stations will be made accessible in 2024, including the Saint-Denis station.
Line 4: 100% automated metro in January 2024
In January 2024, 100% of the trains on metro line 4 will be automated.
Less waiting between two metros, smoother traffic flow and an adapted transport offer in real time, good news for the regulars of the busiest metro line in Île-de-France.
Tzen 4: a new 100% electric bus line in Essonne
The new Tzen 4 bus line will run between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes in 2024.
Comfortable, air-conditioned and accessible, it will replace line 402.
The Tzen 4 in numbers
- 5 municipalities served in Essonne : Viry-Châtillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Évry-Courcouronnes, Corbeil-Essonnes
- A 100% accessible line
- 30 stations equipped with modern street furniture, bicycle racks, real-time passenger information screens and a video surveillance system
- Continuous service between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m.
The RER E is coming to Nanterre-La Folie in 2024
The extension of the RER E to the west is coming soon.
The line will be extended to Nanterre-La Folie in the spring of 2024, with 3 new stations - Porte Maillot, La Défense and Nanterre-La Folie, before continuing its route to Mantes-la-Jolie, by 2026.
Route of the extension of the RER to the west between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie
Your lines play extra time
- M11 to Rosny-Bois-Perrier : metro line 11 continues its route with six new stations between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier in April 2024
- M14 on the way to Orly Airport : in June 2024, you will be able to reach Orly Airport in just 16 minutes from Olympiades
- M14 to Saint-Denis Pleyel : in June 2024 the line will be extended north to Saint-Denis Pleyel
- T3b : the tramway arrives at Porte Dauphine in April 2024
A metro train on the platform at the Mairie de Saint-Ouen station on line 14 - © Cyril BADET - Île-de-France Mobilités
Comfort: new and refurbished vehicles on your lines
In 2024, your transport is getting a makeover with:
- 170 new or renovated trains and metros
- and 1,000 new buses and coaches on the road
RER NG: a new train for the RER D
After its entry into service on line E in November 2023, the new RER NG will arrive on the RER D line in autumn 2024.
In the spring of 2024, validate with your iPhone
Soon, you will be able to validate at the station with your iPhone and Apple Watch, as is already the case for phones running Android.
© Sylvain HOMO
An increasingly accessible network
In 2024, 40 new stations will be made accessible in Île-de-France, including Saint-Denis.
A Véligo Location discount for all subscribers to the Bicycle Parking service
Are you a subscriber to the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking service? Good news.
You are entitled to a 3 euro discount on the monthly Véligo Location subscription: the rental service allowing you to test an electric bike at an advantageous price for six months.
© Yoann STOECKEL