Accessibility

Île-de-France Mobilités approved its Accessibility Master Plan (SDA) in 2009 and its Accessibility Master Plan – Programmed Accessibility Agenda (SD'AP) in July 2015. This presents the general orientations and priorities for making the public transport service accessible, and more specifically the work to be carried out on the road and rail networks.

The SD'AP planned to make the stopping points of about 900 priority lines representing nearly 93% of road traffic accessible, including about 340 located in the inner suburbs and 560 in the outer suburbs. Network restructuring and competitive bidding are constantly changing the road network; thus to date (November 2025), the network has 506 accessible lines on 842 priority lines, i.e. 60% of the programme carried out, as well as 15,349 stops brought up to accessibility standards out of 22,566 stops served by Sd'Ap lines, i.e. 68%.

Île-de-France Mobilités is financing 70% of the work to bring bus stops up to accessibility standards. Thus, since 2006, Île-de-France Mobilités has awarded more than €141 million in subsidies for the accessibility of nearly 15,000 stopping points.

The SD'AP has defined a network of 268 stations to be made accessible. Ile-de-France Mobilités is co-financing 50% of this programme with the Ile-de-France Region (25%) and the SNCF (25%) for an amount of €2 billion). Today, 246 RATP and SNCF stations are accessible, as well as 50 tram-train stations.

The development of the hubs linked to these stations will considerably improve the chain of accessible travel for people with reduced mobility and disabilities to and from the station.