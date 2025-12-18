The framework of Île-de-France Mobilités' action towards local authorities and project owners
The PDUIF
The Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF) aims for a sustainable balance between mobility needs, environmental and health protection, and the preservation of quality of life, while taking into account financial constraints. The PDUIF in force was approved by the Île-de-France Regional Council in June 2014, and it covers the period 2010-2020.
On 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités decided to review the PDUIF and to launch the development of the mobility plan in Île-de-France (new name following the mobility orientation law).
The policy for financing intermodal developments
Facilitate connections between all modes and for all, create pedestrian paths and comfortable cycle routes, strengthen bicycle parking, reduce or adapt the place of the private car, develop Eco-bus stations that fit in as well as possible with the city, welcome new forms of mobility, offer clear passenger information and adapted services while improving the living environment of the inhabitants, these are the main objectives that Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to share with all local authorities through projects that reinvent public spaces around Ile-de-France stations and stations.
Île-de-France Mobilités provides technical and financial support to local authorities to develop projects for the development of intermodal facilities that meet the expectations of passengers and local residents, that are scalable and part of a global approach to ecological and sustainable development. The organising authority thus participates in their financing, in a partnership approach with all the actors concerned.
Financing policies for multimodal interchange hubs (MSPs) and intermodal facilities
Île-de-France Mobilités has set out the ambitions set out in the Île-de-France Mobility Plan through the Guide for the Development of Interchange Hubs and thematic guides and master plans.
- The Guide to the Development of Interchange Hubs is aimed at pilots, project owners and designers of hubs, for the realization of ambitious, resilient projects adapted to environmental issues.
- The thematic guides and master plans (eco-bus stations and bus stops, bicycle parking, park and ride, passenger information) aim to support local authorities in the construction and operation of quality transport facilities.
- The development and operating criteria to be respected are specified in technical reference books. These documents also present the governance to be put in place (for the management of studies and works, etc.), the financing and operating agreements proposed by Île-de-France Mobilités and the subsidies to which local authorities that commit to this approach can claim.
Development of Eco-Stations Bus and on-street bus stops
Development of bicycle parking facilities in stations and stations
To find out more about the deployment of Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking in stations and stations: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/services-de-mobilite/velo/parkings-velo
Park & Ride facilities
A page dedicated to project owners provides all the tools necessary for the implementation of the Park & Ride label.
- For travellers, a page on the number of labelled Park & Ride facilities and how they operate is also available
Other actions of Île-de-France Mobilités in favour of intermodality
- Île-de-France Mobilités' car-sharing policy
https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/services-de-mobilite/auto-partage
- Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling policy
https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/services-de-mobilite/covoiturage
Passenger information
The Charter for Passenger Information Supports and Contents (CSCIV) is the reference framework for the design of passenger information in transport spaces. This charter is part of the Passenger Information Master Plan (SDIV) in Île-de-France.
It aims to organise and harmonise all passenger information content by offering a common transport language on the perimeter of the Ile-de-France region.
In addition, the charter is accompanied by prescriptions that constitute operational tools for its implementation. They make it possible to describe precisely, and for each context, the objects to be used.
Charter of Passenger Information Supports and Contents
Operational requirements
Charter of Passenger Information Supports and Contents
Operational Requirements
Accessibility
Île-de-France Mobilités approved its Accessibility Master Plan (SDA) in 2009 and its Accessibility Master Plan – Programmed Accessibility Agenda (SD'AP) in July 2015. This presents the general orientations and priorities for making the public transport service accessible, and more specifically the work to be carried out on the road and rail networks.
The SD'AP planned to make the stopping points of about 900 priority lines representing nearly 93% of road traffic accessible, including about 340 located in the inner suburbs and 560 in the outer suburbs. Network restructuring and competitive bidding are constantly changing the road network; thus to date (November 2025), the network has 506 accessible lines on 842 priority lines, i.e. 60% of the programme carried out, as well as 15,349 stops brought up to accessibility standards out of 22,566 stops served by Sd'Ap lines, i.e. 68%.
Île-de-France Mobilités is financing 70% of the work to bring bus stops up to accessibility standards. Thus, since 2006, Île-de-France Mobilités has awarded more than €141 million in subsidies for the accessibility of nearly 15,000 stopping points.
The SD'AP has defined a network of 268 stations to be made accessible. Ile-de-France Mobilités is co-financing 50% of this programme with the Ile-de-France Region (25%) and the SNCF (25%) for an amount of €2 billion). Today, 246 RATP and SNCF stations are accessible, as well as 50 tram-train stations.
The development of the hubs linked to these stations will considerably improve the chain of accessible travel for people with reduced mobility and disabilities to and from the station.
The data made available
Omnil
The Île-de-France Mobility Observatory (Omnil) brings together players who provide data and expertise on mobility in the Île-de-France region. It focuses on the movement of people and goods in Île-de-France, regardless of the mode of transport used.
Guaranteeing the objectivity and reliability of the data and studies it disseminates, Omnil is the reference in terms of monitoring and observation of mobility in Île-de-France.
Open DATA and map data
Île-de-France Mobilités provides local authorities with data that can be downloaded from its Regional Mobility Information Platform (PRIM). This portal offers free and open access to several types of datasets relating to mobility in the Île-de-France Region:
- Static data from Île-de-France Mobilités' transport. This service brings together a set of datasets, network maps and other information around transport data (theoretical transport offer, bus and bicycle developments, works, etc.)
- Dynamic, real-time data via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs): route planners, traffic information, timetables.
Discover the APIs and Datasets available in our catalog | PRIM (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)