Our employee testimonials
A sense of public service, a desire to improve the daily lives of Ile-de-France Mobilités' employees, are driven by these values, which they apply to all transport in the Île-de-France region. They are proud to present their missions to you. Don't wait any longer to mobilize your talents for the benefit of travelers and exciting work. Join them!
Sarah, bus offer manager
14 years of practice at Île-de-France Mobilités for Sarah, who continues to be driven by evolving missions that give meaning to public service. She tells us why she is not bored.
Romain, operating performance project manager
Romain is passionate about buses. He presents the challenges and expertise of the Energy Transition and Operating Performance department
Valentina, project manager related to new services or markets
Valentina tells us about the beginnings of her recent adventure at Île-de-France Mobilités in the Marketing and Ticketing department.
Julien, project manager for heritage and infrastructure
The world of public transport in the Ile-de-France region is changing and so are our jobs. Julien shares with us one of the many new jobs that are developing within Île-de-France Mobilités. Discover the Land & Heritage department with him.
Marie-Christelle, adapted school transport manager
Marie-Christelle tells us about the beginnings of her recent adventure at Île-de-France Mobilités as a manager of adapted school transport.