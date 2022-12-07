Our missions

Every day in Île-de-France, 9.4 million trips are made by Ile-de-France residents thanks to one of the largest public transport networks in the world. Whether for business or leisure trips, equipped with a Navigo pass (on a card or phone) or an occasional transport ticket, passengers can take the 1500 bus lines, 14 metro lines, 9 tram lines and 13 train and RER lines that irrigate the Region. In about ten years' time, the Île-de-France Mobilités network will have been enriched by numerous extensions and the creation of metro, tram and RER trains currently under construction, including the next lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the regional metro (Grand Paris Express project).

To operate all these lines on a daily basis, Île-de-France Mobilités contracts with transport companies such as RATP, SNCF, Transdev, Kéolis, RATP Cap Île-de-France, Lacroix Savac and many others, which are responsible for the proper functioning of the lines entrusted to them and for achieving the levels of quality of service set for them (punctuality, accessibility, information, safety, cleanliness).

The operating cost of this gigantic system amounts to more than 10.5 billion euros each year. It is financed by local authorities (Region, Departments and City of Paris), employers via a tax (the mobility payment, formerly the transport payment) and by covering 50% of the transport cost of their staff, and the sale of transport tickets. It is Île-de-France Mobilités that creates the various transport tickets (Ticket t+, Navigo Liberté+, Navigo pass, Imagine'R pass, Senior pass, Junior pass, etc.), andsets the prices.

The transport and mobility needs of Ile-de-France residents are constantly evolving. It is the local elected representatives on the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités who make all the major decisions to anticipate, adapt and modernise the transport offer to meet the needs of passengers.

Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités manages all major transport modernisation programmes such as the renewal of trains or metro trains, the accessibility of stations, the replacement of diesel buses with clean buses, etc. It decides on the extensions and creations of new tram, RER, metro, bus and even gondola lines!

These long-term projects are carried out after an assessment of their technical feasibility, their cost and their interest for passengers (time saving, improved connections, etc.) and after numerous exchanges with the inhabitants, the elected representatives of the territories and the stakeholders of each municipality concerned, in order to best respond to local challenges.

With a proactive policy to promote the development of the use of bicycles or carpooling, but also by offering passengers increasingly efficient and multimodal route search tools, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to promoting the most environmentally virtuous travel solutions, thus helping to improve the quality of the Region's air for the benefit of the health of Ile-de-France residents.