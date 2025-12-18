The public transport network in the Île-de-France Region is the second densest in the world, the fourth longest. Its operation costs nearly 11 billion euros per year.
Thanks to a very significant investment effort, this network will undergo an unprecedented expansion in the next ten years: more than 350 km of new lines will be built and 139 new stations will be created, to offer mobility solutions to all Ile-de-France residents.
These developments automatically lead to a need for new sources of funding, as confirmed by numerous reports, year after year, without a decision having been taken to date on the nature of the resources that the State could transfer to Île-de-France Mobilités.
How is public transport in the Ile-de-France region financed?
Today, the operating budget for transport in Île-de-France is more than 10 billion euros per year, which is financed by Ile-de-France companies, passengers, public competition and the State.
And because the Ile-de-France network will double in size within 10 years, with new or extended metro, RER, tram and bus lines, but also in order to respond effectively to economic and ecological challenges, it became imperative to think, together, about ways to finance public transport in a sustainable way.
This is why Île-de-France Mobilités and the Prefecture of Île-de-France are launching the first Assises du financement des transports ile-de-France 2024-2030 on Monday 23 January.
Thinking together about the financing of transport in the Ile-de-France region
A whole day to think, innovate, invent, share and create, together, a sustainable financing model for public transport.
On the programme of participants, transport and economic stakeholders, user representatives and political leaders:
- A diagnosis of the operating costs of the new lines and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
- Designing a new funding model
- The social and ecological role of transport prices - with an international perspective
- The identification of possible new revenues for Île-de-France Mobilités
- And the openness to political proposals thanks to the actors' notebooks written by the political groups and institutional actors of the region
A look back in videos on a day dedicated to rethinking the financing of public transport
Consult the actors' notebooks
All the participants in this day of 23 January, including political groups, economic and institutional actors but also user associations, were invited to write "actors' notebooks" in which they formulate their proposals for sustainable financing of public transport.
Check them out below: