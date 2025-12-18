Assises du financement des transports ile-de-France 2024-2030

The public transport network in the Île-de-France Region is the second densest in the world, the fourth longest. Its operation costs nearly 11 billion euros per year.

Thanks to a very significant investment effort, this network will undergo an unprecedented expansion in the next ten years: more than 350 km of new lines will be built and 139 new stations will be created, to offer mobility solutions to all Ile-de-France residents.

These developments automatically lead to a need for new sources of funding, as confirmed by numerous reports, year after year, without a decision having been taken to date on the nature of the resources that the State could transfer to Île-de-France Mobilités.