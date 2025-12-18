Board of Directors

The Council is chaired by the President of the Île-de-France Regional Council, Valérie Pécresse. It meets at least 6 times a year and as often as the smooth running of the establishment requires it to promote and define transport policies in Île-de-France and to decide on the means of their implementation.

The Council's deliberations set the pace for the projects and make it possible to validate the main stages. These deliberations are published on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and can be consulted in this section.