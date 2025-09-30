Investor information

Île-de-France Mobilités is the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France. It is responsible for organising, financing and developing the passenger transport service as well as coordinating all policies related to mobility at the regional level.
To keep the entire network running on a daily basis, Île-de-France Mobilités contracts with transport companies. Île-de-France Mobilités also finances almost all investments related to the public transport system in the Île-de-France Region, with the exception of the Grand Paris Express infrastructure. Between 2025 and 2034, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing more than €36 billion and plans to raise €21 billion in debt over this period to finance the investment plan, mainly in the form of Green Bonds. For any questions or requests for information, you can contact the funding department at the following address: [email protected]
Île-de-France Mobilités is a major player in the fight against climate change. Fully assuming its role and its missions as the organising authority for mobility in one of Europe's leading economic regions, it is investing massively in clean public transport and, more broadly, in favour of the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Thus, more than 1,100 new electric trains and RER trains will run on the network by 2030 and the entire bus fleet is gradually being replaced by a fully clean fleet by the same date. At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing in the energy renovation of the infrastructure essential to the operation of this rolling stock, such as depots and maintenance centres. Île-de-France Mobilités is also working to develop soft mobility and limit road transport. With more than 20,000 electrically assisted bicycles in circulation, this rental service makes it possible to convert Ile-de-France residents to a new green mode of transport.
Île-de-France Mobilités is a local public body with the status of Public Administrative Establishment (EPA). Its accounting rules are the same as those of local authorities, with the obligation to have a balanced budget and to resort to borrowing only to finance investments. Its two main resources are fare revenue and the mobility payment.
