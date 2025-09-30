Investor information

Île-de-France Mobilités is the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France. It is responsible for organising, financing and developing the passenger transport service as well as coordinating all policies related to mobility at the regional level.

2025 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Find here the 2025 investor presentation of Île-de-France Mobilités (EN)

To keep the entire network running on a daily basis, Île-de-France Mobilités contracts with transport companies. Île-de-France Mobilités also finances almost all investments related to the public transport system in the Île-de-France Region, with the exception of the Grand Paris Express infrastructure. Between 2025 and 2034, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing more than €36 billion and plans to raise €21 billion in debt over this period to finance the investment plan, mainly in the form of Green Bonds. For any questions or requests for information, you can contact the funding department at the following address: [email protected]

Financial ratings

Aa3 Negative

Moody's
(P-1)

A+ Stable

Fitch (F1+)

