Investor information

Île-de-France Mobilités is a major player in the fight against climate change. Fully assuming its role and its missions as the organising authority for mobility in one of Europe's leading economic regions, it is investing massively in clean public transport and, more broadly, in favour of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Thus, more than 1,100 new electric trains and RER trains will run on the network by 2030 and the entire bus fleet is gradually being replaced by a fully clean fleet by the same date. At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing in the energy renovation of the infrastructure essential to the operation of this rolling stock, such as depots and maintenance centres. Île-de-France Mobilités is also working to develop soft mobility and limit road transport. With more than 20,000 electrically assisted bicycles in circulation, this rental service makes it possible to convert Ile-de-France residents to a new green mode of transport.