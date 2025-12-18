Open to civil servants from the three public services, contract agents or students, our recruitment process is simple and transparent. Only a few clicks are enough to join a collective of committed professionals.
A structured process and clear steps to reflect your next professional step at Île-de-France Mobilités.
1. Your application
Submit your CV and cover letter on our Platform.
2. Consideration of your application
Your application is analysed by our recruiters and our business operations within a maximum of 8 weeks.
3. Your interview
If your application is successful, you will be contacted for one or two interviews in the presence of an HR and a business manager.
4. Our proposal
Getting to this stage means that we really want to work together. A proposal is sent to you with all the recruitment conditions of our establishment in complete transparency.
5. Your arrival
You join an onboarding journey to make it easier to understand your new work environment.
Diversity
The diversity of our employees is one of our strengths, and we promote it through our recruitment policy.
To enable our employees to work well together, we ensure that they are treated equally and fight against discrimination.
We support professional equality between women and men by ensuring in particular:
- Propose a voluntary recruitment policy for women with equal skills
(49% women in category A positions compared to an average of 29% in the transport sector);
- To pay people fairly, regardless of their gender;
- Balance the appointments of management positions, regardless of the hierarchical level;
- Support the joint exercise of parental responsibility;
We are also committed to welcoming and maintaining the employment of people with disabilities through recruitment and compensation for disability situations.
We contribute to the sustainable integration of young people into the job market through our policy in favour of apprenticeships and our campus and school partnership actions.
The 4 most common types of recruitment at Île-de-France Mobilités
- Non-permanent position (fixed-term contract up to 1 year)
- Permanent position (civil servant, long-term contract)
- Apprenticeship position (as part of an apprenticeship contract)
- Intern position
Non-permanent position (fixed-term contract up to 1 year)
Regulated by law, recruitment on a non-permanent position must be justified by one of the reasons provided for and its duration.
- Extra activity or seasonal need: 1 year maximum depending on the volume and the missions
- Replacement of an absent permanent staff member (maternity or parental leave): duration of the employee's absence
Permanent position (civil servant, long-term contract)
Permanent positions are occupied in priority by civil servants who have held or passed competitive examinations in the local civil service. Failing this, it is possible to use contract agents.
- Categories C and B : only one civil servant will be able to occupy a permanent position.
Pending recruitment, a contract worker may be appointed to the position for a period of one year, renewable once.
- Category A : Depending on the profile of the position and its deployment in the civil service, several options are possible:
Current profile, recruitment of the civil servant by transfer (within the local civil service); secondment (from the civil service of the State, hospital, City of Paris); internship for successful candidates in local civil service competitions;
Pending recruitment, a contract worker may be appointed to the position for a period of one year, renewable once.
Very atypical profile more related to private sector professions can be open to contract workers, mainly with 3-year fixed-term contracts under public law.
Apprenticeship position (as part of an apprenticeship contract)
The status of our public institution allows us to welcome 10 students each year looking for a company exclusively under an apprenticeship contract.
- Under an apprenticeship contract
excluding professionalization contracts reserved for the private sector)
- BAC+3 to BAC+5 level
in accordance with the diplomas required to carry out the main professions of Île-de-France Mobilités
Calendar:
- April/May : publication of offers on our career page
- May/June : first selection of applications
- September/October : apprentices start work
Intern position
Each year, missions of 2 to 6 months are offered to students looking for an internship, depending on the duration of their school or university curriculum.
- 2 to 6 months
- BAC+3 to BAC+5 level on specialties related to the main professions of Île-de-France mobilités
- privileged relationships with general education players or those dedicated to transport: ENPC, ENTPE, UTC Compiègne,
ESTACA, EIVP, universities, etc.
- €600.60 /month gratuity for internships of more than 2 months
in accordance with the statutes of our public establishment.
The interns we welcome will find very specific and exciting internship topics, providing them with an excellent first experience in working life.