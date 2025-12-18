Diversity

The diversity of our employees is one of our strengths, and we promote it through our recruitment policy.

To enable our employees to work well together, we ensure that they are treated equally and fight against discrimination.

We support professional equality between women and men by ensuring in particular:

Propose a voluntary recruitment policy for women with equal skills

( 49% women in category A positions compared to an average of 29% in the transport sector );

( ); To pay people fairly, regardless of their gender;

Balance the appointments of management positions, regardless of the hierarchical level;

Support the joint exercise of parental responsibility;

We are also committed to welcoming and maintaining the employment of people with disabilities through recruitment and compensation for disability situations.

We contribute to the sustainable integration of young people into the job market through our policy in favour of apprenticeships and our campus and school partnership actions.