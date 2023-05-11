These companies are responsible for transporting passengers in accordance with the level of quality of service set by Île-de-France Mobilités. They are also responsible for ensuring the maintenance of infrastructure and equipment, ensuring the safety of passengers, maintaining the cleanliness of spaces, carrying out various services in stations (sale of transport tickets, passenger information, etc.), and carrying out maintenance and modernisation work on the lines for which they are responsible. More than 100,000 people throughout the region work daily to provide this public service.

10.506 billion euros were devoted to the operation of public transport in 2021.

Fare revenues, public operating assistance and taxes allocated to Île-de-France Mobilités for public transport in Île-de-France amounted to €10.814 billion in 2021.

Within this amount, €10.506 billion is operating expenditure.

81% of this expenditure relates to Île-de-France Mobilités' contracts with RATP and SNCF.

The remaining 19% covers the operating expenses of the operators operating the 1,300 bus lines in the outer suburbs and school transport, as well as the operating expenses of Île-de-France Mobilités.

These expenses primarily cover expenses related to the operation of the networks. They also participate in the financing of investments via depreciation allowances (modernisation of the network, renewal of rolling stock, etc.).

Ile-de-France companies are the main financiers of the transport system and will contribute, in 2023, 48% of operating resources: via the transport payment, payroll tax, the proceeds of which are allocated to Île-de-France Mobilités, and by reimbursing 50% of their employees' Navigo passes (they can go up to 75%).

Revenues from transport tickets represent 33% of financing resources in 2023. After deduction of the share paid by employers and local authorities, the share of passengers corresponds to 27% of resources.

The other resources come mainly from the contributions of the member communities of Île-de-France Mobilités: the Île-de-France Region in the first place, the City of Paris and the Ile-de-France departments.

The main financial balances are summarized in this diagram (here in 2018):