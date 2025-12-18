The mobility payment is one of the main resources of the Île-de-France Mobilités budget.

Private or public employers in the Ile-de-France region who employ at least 11 employees/agents are subject to the mobility payment (Article L.2531-2 of the General Code of Local Authorities).

Île-de-France Mobilités is competent to determine the rate of the mobility payment applicable in each department of the Paris region and within the limits set by Article L.2531-4 of the General Code of Local Authorities (to find out your applicable rate: www.urssaf.fr).

Please note: as of the 1st quarter of 2022, requests for reimbursement of the mobility payment must be sent to Île-de-France Mobilités from the following dedicated platform: https://versement-mobilite.iledefrance-mobilites.fr