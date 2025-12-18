Improving the daily lives of our employees
We are convinced that in order to meet the challenges of tomorrow, our employees must carry out their public service missions in the best possible conditions.
To do this, we do everything possible to allow you to evolve in a stimulating environment, whether professionally or personally. This requirement that we impose on ourselves is inseparable from the "spirit of public service" that has characterized Île-de-France Mobilités since its creation.
To this end, we rely in particular on our social policies and our human resources strategy, which are the result of a constructive and dynamic social dialogue.
Our actions in terms of quality of life at work and professional equality aim, for example, to facilitate the organisation of our employees' working time in a logic of work/life balance: simplified access to teleworking and to our various sites.
Teleworking
Anchored in Île-de-France Mobilités for several years now, it is part of our working habits. As soon as they arrive, each agent is provided with all the appropriate equipment : laptop, collaborative tools to work better together, on the same files synchronously or asynchronously, to see and talk to each other remotely as well as to mix face-to-face and virtual meetings, etc.
We therefore favour environments that facilitate collaboration and work tools that exploit all the possibilities offered by digital technology.
It is these habits that have allowed us to remain active during the crisis, prolonging the adaptation of our working methods to meet the challenge of continuity of our missions.
Based on a relationship of trust, teleworking and flexible working hours allow each agent to preserve his or her balance in his or her different life times.
What sets us apart
Île-de-France Mobilités is a public institution under the authority of local authorities, so our remuneration rules are based on the scales of the local civil service.
Our policy is based on the principles of internal fairness combined with our commitment to transparency. Fair reward for performance is our priority and allows everyone to position themselves in relation to their peers. Remuneration levels reflect expertise, the complexity of the tasks required, the assessment of the level of contribution and individual performance.
Remuneration is individualised according to the employee's performance and expertise.
An annual performance evaluation process is set up and rewards performance, skills and commitment. It also embodies our confidence in the employee's ability to successfully carry out increasingly complex tasks.
Promoting expertise, development and employability
Peers
To carry out the operational projects entrusted to them, our employees can rely on our expertise in all its diversity. In each of our professions, our specialists put their knowledge and know-how at the service of their colleagues and our missions of general interest. At Île-de-France Mobilités, learning from your colleagues means learning from the best. It is therefore first of all in the concrete of our large-scale projects that you forge your first learnings.
Training
To enable you to acquire the skills necessary for your professional development and employability, we have built a professional training programme, in line with your environment.
Managerial support
Particular attention is paid to the transformation of our managerial practices, to promote autonomy, responsibility, transversality, benevolence and listening. This is the whole point of our "managerial development programme" project. We value the idea of a responsible manager who supports each member of his or her team through regular feedback, in the evolution of organization and positions and ensures a solution for everyone.
Internal mobility
A transparent system for the distribution of job offers internally to offer everyone the opportunity to create a career path within Île-de-France Mobilités.
Integration
Our main objective: that you quickly find your place to feel good at Île-de-France Mobilités. It is for this reason that, for us, integration is not just a single day of welcome. An essential link in the lives of our new agents, it is part of a support system to facilitate your first steps within our structure.
Your workspace and computer equipment are available as soon as you arrive and the necessary training to get to grips with your work tools is scheduled.
Your manager then becomes your privileged interlocutor and accompanies you during your first months within the establishment. He ensures consistency between the employer's promise and the reality on the ground and ensures that you are assigned a resource colleague, who guides you on the practical and methodological dimensions.
An HR development manager will also support you in building your career path. The latter will contact you in the first 3 months after you take up your position to take stock and establish an individualised training plan.
Single Social Report – 2024
- 568 permanent agents in 2024
- 41 project contracts created in 2024
- 140 permanent job arrivals in 2024
- +14% of permanent staff compared to 2023
- 42.7 years : average age of permanent staff
- 46 renewals of permanent jobs
- 70 jobs created in 2024
- 6 years and 9 months : average seniority of permanent staff
- 40 internal mobilities in 2024
- 3 out of 5 agents are women