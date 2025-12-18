Improving the daily lives of our employees

We are convinced that in order to meet the challenges of tomorrow, our employees must carry out their public service missions in the best possible conditions.

To do this, we do everything possible to allow you to evolve in a stimulating environment, whether professionally or personally. This requirement that we impose on ourselves is inseparable from the "spirit of public service" that has characterized Île-de-France Mobilités since its creation.

To this end, we rely in particular on our social policies and our human resources strategy, which are the result of a constructive and dynamic social dialogue.

Our actions in terms of quality of life at work and professional equality aim, for example, to facilitate the organisation of our employees' working time in a logic of work/life balance: simplified access to teleworking and to our various sites.