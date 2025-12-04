Publications

Discover the various document publications of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Heritage - Acquisitions

Acquisition of an additional property for the extension of a bus operations centre in Vélizy-Villacoublay

 -  169.3 KB

Acquisition of a set of plots located in the municipalities of Gif-sur-Yvette (91), Orsay (91) and Palaiseau (91)

 -  178.1 KB

Deposit of a dispossession indemnity for the implementation of the T7 phase 2 public transport project between Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge

 -  201.9 KB

Acquisition of a property located in Évry-Courcouronnes for the implementation of the tramway project between Massy and Évry (T12E)

 -  136.0 KB

Decision No. 20200161 implementing deliberation No. 2020/17 of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council of 5 February 2020, and delegating the authority to sign

 -  105.5 KB

Acquisition of a plot of land located in the municipality of Poissy for the implementation of the Tram 13 express phase 2 public transport project

 -  137.3 KB

Deposit of a dispossession indemnity for the implementation of the T-ZEN 4 public transport project between Viry-Chatillon and Corbeil-Essonnes

 -  210.5 KB

Heritage - Memorandum of understanding for the lease, after development, of a bare plot of land for future use as a bus car park in Vulaines-sur-Seine with a view to putting transport operators in the outer suburbs out to competition.

 -  158.0 KB

Heritage - Acquisition of property from real estate 3 F: Private lots of co-ownership "Bougaiville-Erable 2" located rue François de la Rochefoucauld in Viry-Châtillon (91) and cadrased plot "Erable 1" located rue des coquelicots in Viry-Châtillon (91)

 -  195.8 KB

Heritage - Acquisition of property from the owners of the Bougainville residence located rue de la Rochefoucauld in Viry-Châtillon (91) for the realization of the tramway project between Massy and Evry (T12E)

 -  157.0 KB

Contracts

Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP bus contract 2025-2026

 -  12.8 MB

Rail-Tram Contract Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP 2025-2029

 -  19.8 MB