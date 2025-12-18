Air quality in stations and stations

1. Improving knowledge about particulate matter and informing travellers

To effectively improve air quality in underground railway enclosures, it is essential to develop knowledge of particles, including fine and ultrafine particles, in complete transparency.

Improving knowledge about particles

This requires in particular a more efficient identification of emission sources, the understanding of influencing factors, but also the study of the physicochemical characteristics of particles.

Permanent measures

Today, eight sites are equipped with permanent measuring stations in Île-de-France:

Sevran-Beaudottes (RER B)

Avenue Foch (RER C)

La Défense (RER E)

Auber (RER A)

Châtelet (Metro 4) - Temporarily moved to Saint-Germain-des-Près

Franklin Roosevelt (Metro 1)

Nation (RER A)

and Châtelet-Les-Halles (RER A)

Ad hoc measurements in stations and in the trains

The results of the permanent measurements in the stations are supplemented by punctual measurements in the stations and in the trains with harmonised criteria (in accordance with the INERIS guide), in order to obtain a more complete and regularly updated knowledge.

Installation of monitoring sensors

At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités has asked RATP to develop sensors for monitoring ultrafine particles, which will provide a better understanding of them.

Inform travellers in complete transparency

In this quest to improve indoor air quality, passenger information is key. And this requires greater transparency of the data collected, with more data available in Open Data.