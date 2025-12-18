4 technical commissions are in place: the Transport Supply Commission (COT); the Infrastructure Projects Commission (CPI); the Economic and Tariff Commission (CET); the Quality of Service, Air, Accessibility and User Relations Commission (CQSAAU).
Each technical commission is composed of 9 members distributed as follows:
- 5 councillors chosen from among the representatives of the Île-de-France Regional Council,
- 2 councillors chosen from among the representatives of the Council of Paris,
- 1 councillor chosen from among the representatives of the departments of the inner suburbs of Île de France (Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne),
- 1 councillor chosen from among the representatives of the departments of the greater suburbs of Île de France (Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Val-d'Oise and Yvelines),
- 1 representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Paris-Île-de-France region,
- 1 representative of the presidents of public establishments for inter-municipal cooperation.
- 1 representative of transport users' associations
- and 1 employer representative