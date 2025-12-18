Members of the Île-de-France region:
- Pierre-Jean Baty
- Stéphane Beaudet
- Isabelle Beressi
- Sandrine Berno Dos Santos
- Delphine Bürkli
- Grégoire De Lasteyrie
- Pierre Deniziot
- Marianne Duranton
- Fabien Guillaud-Bataille
- Philippe Juraver
- Romain Maria
- Florence De Pampelonne
- François Paradol
- Valérie Pécresse
- Jean-Baptiste Pegeon
- Stéphanie Von Euw
Members of the Paris City Hall:
- David Belliard
- Jacques Baudrier
- Marie-Claire Carrère-Gee
- Rémi Feraud
- Christophe Najdovski
Departmental Members:
- Eric Berdoati
- Olivier Capitano
- Corentin Duprey
- François Durovray
- Brice Rabaste
- Philippe Rouleau
- Patrick Stefanini
Members of the EPCI and the CCI of Île-de-France:
- Bernard Gobitz
- Dominique Restino
- Pascal Doll