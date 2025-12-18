Members

Chaired by the President of the Île-de-France Regional Council, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council is composed of 33 members.

Members of the Île-de-France region:

  • Pierre-Jean Baty
  • Stéphane Beaudet
  • Isabelle Beressi
  • Sandrine Berno Dos Santos
  • Delphine Bürkli
  • Grégoire De Lasteyrie
  • Pierre Deniziot
  • Marianne Duranton
  • Fabien Guillaud-Bataille
  • Philippe Juraver
  • Romain Maria
  • Florence De Pampelonne
  • François Paradol
  • Valérie Pécresse
  • Jean-Baptiste Pegeon
  • Stéphanie Von Euw

Members of the Paris City Hall:

  • David Belliard
  • Jacques Baudrier
  • Marie-Claire Carrère-Gee
  • Rémi Feraud
  • Christophe Najdovski

Departmental Members:

  • Eric Berdoati
  • Olivier Capitano
  • Corentin Duprey
  • François Durovray
  • Brice Rabaste
  • Philippe Rouleau
  • Patrick Stefanini

Members of the EPCI and the CCI of Île-de-France:

  • Bernard Gobitz
  • Dominique Restino
  • Pascal Doll
Consult the PDF version of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors poster