- President
Valérie Pécresse
- Vice-President representing the Île-de-France Regional Council
Grégoire de Lasteyrie
- Vice-president representing the city of Paris
David Belliard
- Vice-president representing the departmental councils of the inner suburbs
Eric Berdoati
- Vice-president representing the departmental councils of the Grande Couronne
Brice Rabaste
- Chairman of the Transport Supply Commission (COT)
Olivier Capitanio
- Chair of the Infrastructure Projects Commission (CPI)
Marianne Duranton
- Chairman of the Economic and Tariff Committee (CET)
Patrick Stefanini
- Chair of the Commission on Quality of Service, Air, Accessibility and User Relations (CQSAAU)
Delphine Burkli
- Representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paris – Île-de-France Region
Dominique Restino
- Representative of the presidents of the public establishments of inter-municipal cooperation of Île-de-France
Pascal Dol
The board is composed of 11 members responsible for organizing the board of directors.