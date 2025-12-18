Office

Updated on

The board is composed of 11 members responsible for organizing the board of directors.

  • President
    Valérie Pécresse
  • Vice-President representing the Île-de-France Regional Council
    Grégoire de Lasteyrie
  • Vice-president representing the city of Paris
    David Belliard
  • Vice-president representing the departmental councils of the inner suburbs
    Eric Berdoati
  • Vice-president representing the departmental councils of the Grande Couronne
    Brice Rabaste
  • Chairman of the Transport Supply Commission (COT)
    Olivier Capitanio
  • Chair of the Infrastructure Projects Commission (CPI)
    Marianne Duranton
  • Chairman of the Economic and Tariff Committee (CET)
    Patrick Stefanini
  • Chair of the Commission on Quality of Service, Air, Accessibility and User Relations (CQSAAU)
    Delphine Burkli
  • Representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paris – Île-de-France Region
    Dominique Restino
  • Representative of the presidents of the public establishments of inter-municipal cooperation of Île-de-France
    Pascal Dol