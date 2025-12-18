1949
Creation of the Office Régional des Transports Parisiens (ORTP)
1959
Creation of the Syndicat des transports parisiens (STP)
1969
Commissioning of the first section of the RER A, between Nation and Boissy-Saint-Léger, after 7 years of work
1975
Marketing of the Orange card
1991
The competence of the STP extends to the entire Île-de-France Region
1992
After 35 years of absence, the tramway returns to Île-de-France: inauguration of the T1 between Bobigny and Saint-Denis
1998
Commissioning of line 14, fully automatic
1999
Inauguration of the RER E, between Haussmann and Gournay
2000
The Syndicat des transports d'Île-de-France (STIF) succeeds the STP and the Île-de-France Region joins the STIF Board of Directors
2001
First Full Navigo Cards
2004
The State transfers its powers to the Ile-de-France communities
2006
- The president of the regional council automatically becomes president of the STIF
- Commissioning of the T3 tramway, and connects the Garigliano bridge to the Porte d'Ivry. It is the tramway that carries the most passengers in Paris itself, with an average of 100,000 passengers per day
2009
The Navigo and Navigo Découverte cards definitively replace the Orange card
2010
Entry into service of the Francilien, the first train created for the Île-de-France region
2011
Automation of the entire metro line 1, without stopping operation, a world first
2015
The Navigo pass allows access to the entire Île-de-France network at a single price
2017
Launch of the Île-de-France Mobilités brand
2019
- The Navigo pass and T+ tickets are available on smartphones
- Launch of the first long-term electric bike rental service, Véligo Location
- Order of 800 electric buses
- Awarding of the first public service delegation for the T9 Tramway
2020
The STIF becomes Île-de-France Mobilités (in application of the LOM law)
2021
Opening up to competition for buses in the outer suburbs