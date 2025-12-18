1949

Creation of the Office Régional des Transports Parisiens (ORTP)

1959

Creation of the Syndicat des transports parisiens (STP)

1969

Commissioning of the first section of the RER A, between Nation and Boissy-Saint-Léger, after 7 years of work

1975

Marketing of the Orange card

1991

The competence of the STP extends to the entire Île-de-France Region

1992

After 35 years of absence, the tramway returns to Île-de-France: inauguration of the T1 between Bobigny and Saint-Denis

1998

Commissioning of line 14, fully automatic

1999

Inauguration of the RER E, between Haussmann and Gournay

2000

The Syndicat des transports d'Île-de-France (STIF) succeeds the STP and the Île-de-France Region joins the STIF Board of Directors

2001

First Full Navigo Cards

2004

The State transfers its powers to the Ile-de-France communities

2006

The president of the regional council automatically becomes president of the STIF

Commissioning of the T3 tramway, and connects the Garigliano bridge to the Porte d'Ivry. It is the tramway that carries the most passengers in Paris itself, with an average of 100,000 passengers per day

2009

The Navigo and Navigo Découverte cards definitively replace the Orange card

2010

Entry into service of the Francilien, the first train created for the Île-de-France region

2011

Automation of the entire metro line 1, without stopping operation, a world first

2015

The Navigo pass allows access to the entire Île-de-France network at a single price

2017

Launch of the Île-de-France Mobilités brand

2019

The Navigo pass and T+ tickets are available on smartphones

Launch of the first long-term electric bike rental service, Véligo Location

Order of 800 electric buses

Awarding of the first public service delegation for the T9 Tramway

2020

The STIF becomes Île-de-France Mobilités (in application of the LOM law)

2021

Opening up to competition for buses in the outer suburbs