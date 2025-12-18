Take action with a key player
Anchored in the life of the territories and their inhabitants, join the only organising authority for mobility in the Ile-de-France region, recognised for its expertise in the design, management and steering of transport operations. By combining performance, integrity and ambition, you are working at the heart of Europe's leading transport network.
Help invent the future of mobility
Reinvent mobility through a dynamic innovation policy. The women and men of Île-de-France Mobilités have always represented the values of public service and contributed to building a more sustainable world.
Expand your potential
Become a key player in your career path and seize every learning opportunity thanks to our culture that promotes responsibility. Individual and/or collective solutions, diversified and tailor-made, accompany the evolution of each individual. Management, through its support, plays a key role in this development.
Find meaning in everyday life
Join an employer that guarantees you a balance between your professional and personal life. Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to the development of innovative ways of organising work capable of reconciling efficiency and the interest of work. Employer social responsibility as a driving force behind our human resources policy leads us to develop socially responsible practices through fair personnel management, a valuation of equal opportunities and respect for diversity.