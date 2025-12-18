A general manager, Laurent Probst...
Since March 2016, Laurent Probst has been the Chief Executive Officer of Île-de-France Mobilités. He is Chief Engineer of Bridges, Water and Forests, an alumnus of the École Polytechnique and holds a master's degree from the London School of Economics. In addition, he holds the position of Vice-President of the European Association of Transport Organising Authorities (EMTA).
Before that, he was for more than ten years in the service of the State in the field of transport. He has particularly specialized in financing issues in the positions of Head of the Infrastructure Financing Mission, then Head of the Public-Private Partnerships Expertise Mission. Finally, he was deputy director of the management of the concession motorway network between 2012 and the beginning of 2016, where he managed motorway concession contracts.
Laurent Probst was also an advisor to Valérie Pécresse for more than three years, first as advisor for financial and real estate affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, then as deputy chief of staff at the Ministry of Budget and State Reform.
... Surrounded by two Deputy Directors General:
Élodie Hanen, Executive Vice President in charge of Development
A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the universities of Berkeley (California) and Columbia (New York), she has, for more than fifteen years, conducted design studies and supported the realization of complex projects, in France and abroad, in the fields of building and transport infrastructure. More specifically, she is in charge of foresight, planning studies for new public transport links, as well as major infrastructure projects in the Ile-de-France region (development of tram lines, metros, Grand Paris Express).
Pierre Ravier, Executive Vice President, in charge of Operations
Pierre Ravier's scope covers in particular activities related to the rail and road transport offer, its operation and the management of the quality of service and relations with operators. With more than twenty years' experience in the transport sector, Pierre Ravier is intimately familiar with the professions of the mobility organising authority and the public transport ecosystem.
Before joining Île-de-France Mobilités, he held the position of Director of Transport for the Rhône-Alpes Region during the boom phase following the regionalisation of the TER.
After six years spent at the French Transport Regulatory Authority on rail issues, he joined Île-de-France Mobilités in 2017 as Director of Surface Mobility. In this role, he and our teams have driven the development of the bus offer, the transformation of professions through the awarding of the first generations of public service delegations awarded after competition, as well as the energy transition of bus networks.
Composition of the Management Committee:
- Hélène BRISSET, Chief Digital Officer
- Pauline CAMPERGUE, Director of Contracts and Pricing
- Abdelkader CHOUALA, Director of Finance and Public Procurement
- Arnaud CROLAIS, Director of Infrastructure
- Philippe CROLET, Director of Surface Mobility
- Laurence DEBRINCAT, Director of Foresight & Studies
- Olivier FRANCOIS, Chief of Staff
- Valérie GEORGEAULT, Director of Human Resources and Transformation
- Xavier GUEPET, Director of Communications
- Bénédicte GUITARD, Security Director
- Marie LACASSIN-MAYEUX, Director of Service Offering and Marketing
- Corinne MONTMORY, Railway Director
- Philippe ROMMELAERE, Accounting Officer
And more than 650 employees at the service of Ile-de-France residents.
Joining Île-de-France Mobilités means choosing to invest in a public institution with more than 650 employees mobilized around one objective: to improve the daily lives of passengers in Île-de-France.
Sum of the ten highest salaries of Île-de-France Mobilités employees, pursuant to Article 37 of Law No. 2019-828 of 6 August 2019 on the transformation of the civil service:
Year 2024
- Gross: €1,352,576.12
- 4 women and 6 men
- Cumulative duration in number of months: 120
Year 2023
- Gross: €1,337,579.51
- 3 women and 7 men
- Cumulative duration in number of months: 117
Year 2022
- Gross: €1,250,725.25
- 1 woman and 9 men
- Cumulative duration in number of months: 120