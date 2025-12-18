Since March 2016, Laurent Probst has been the Chief Executive Officer of Île-de-France Mobilités. He is Chief Engineer of Bridges, Water and Forests, an alumnus of the École Polytechnique and holds a master's degree from the London School of Economics. In addition, he holds the position of Vice-President of the European Association of Transport Organising Authorities (EMTA).

Before that, he was for more than ten years in the service of the State in the field of transport. He has particularly specialized in financing issues in the positions of Head of the Infrastructure Financing Mission, then Head of the Public-Private Partnerships Expertise Mission. Finally, he was deputy director of the management of the concession motorway network between 2012 and the beginning of 2016, where he managed motorway concession contracts.

Laurent Probst was also an advisor to Valérie Pécresse for more than three years, first as advisor for financial and real estate affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, then as deputy chief of staff at the Ministry of Budget and State Reform.