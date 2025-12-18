Feel good in your mind and body

It is well known that physical activity helps to fight against a sedentary lifestyle and leads to a real sense of well-being.

Mobisport is a simple device offered to agents in order to increase physical activity, in a fun way, through their daily movements. On foot, running, by bike or simply by answering the weekly quizzes, all you have to do is join or form a team and participate in the challenges offered in a friendly atmosphere.

The establishment also offers agents the opportunity to participate in Yoga and Pilates sessions, given by certified teachers, remotely and during break time.

Quality of Life at Work Week

Île-de-France Mobilités also includes some of its actions during the Quality of Life at Work Week, an event supported by the National Agency for the Improvement of Working Conditions (ANACT). For example, there are nutrition workshops, sophrology, awareness of psychosocial risks, the right to disconnect or workshops on the prevention of musculoskeletal disorders. This week, although it is part of a short time, is important for our school because it also allows us to initiate new actions during the following year, thanks to a participatory budget.

The participatory budget allows all agents to be able to propose projects with values of innovation, well-being and/or sustainable development likely to improve the quality of life at work.