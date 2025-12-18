Feel good in your mind and body
It is well known that physical activity helps to fight against a sedentary lifestyle and leads to a real sense of well-being.
Mobisport is a simple device offered to agents in order to increase physical activity, in a fun way, through their daily movements. On foot, running, by bike or simply by answering the weekly quizzes, all you have to do is join or form a team and participate in the challenges offered in a friendly atmosphere.
The establishment also offers agents the opportunity to participate in Yoga and Pilates sessions, given by certified teachers, remotely and during break time.
Quality of Life at Work Week
Île-de-France Mobilités also includes some of its actions during the Quality of Life at Work Week, an event supported by the National Agency for the Improvement of Working Conditions (ANACT). For example, there are nutrition workshops, sophrology, awareness of psychosocial risks, the right to disconnect or workshops on the prevention of musculoskeletal disorders. This week, although it is part of a short time, is important for our school because it also allows us to initiate new actions during the following year, thanks to a participatory budget.
The participatory budget allows all agents to be able to propose projects with values of innovation, well-being and/or sustainable development likely to improve the quality of life at work.
Wittyfit
As part of a process of continuous improvement of the quality of life at work, Île-de-France Mobilités has the Wittyfit platform which makes it possible to measure the social climate.
This approach allows, on a voluntary basis, to have a global and detailed perception of different types of indicators relating to job satisfaction.
These indicators make it possible to identify the strengths of our establishment and of each managerial structure, but also the areas for improvement with regard to the perception of employees on their working conditions by making you actors in these changes
All agents are invited to make concrete proposals for improvement on each of the themes submitted, and to support those of the others with "likes".
Concierge
Clac des Doigts is a digital concierge service, accessible from an application or a simple text message. Clac des doigts is at your service to make your daily life easier (dry cleaning, personal services, etc.) and save time in your daily tasks.
Supplementary social protection
All our employees can benefit from health and protection guarantees for themselves and their families at a negotiated rate. Membership in these schemes, unlike in the private sector, is voluntary.
A staff association
CréaMob allows you to access discounts in the fields of culture, leisure, sport, etc.
Joining Île-de-France Mobilités means becoming a member of its CréaMob staff association and thus benefiting from a variety of activities and services for you and your family.
When you return to a "normal" life, you will benefit from negotiated rates for cinema, exhibitions, operas, shows or leisure parks. Access to sports and group activities for a friendly practice with colleagues, sporting events but also participation in individual leisure or cultural activities (including children) are all offers that allow everyone to find satisfaction.
Between holiday vouchers, birth gift vouchers, Christmas festivities and the contribution to the costs for children's stays with accommodation, your family will also be able to enjoy it.
Finally, because the well-being of the planet is also precious, awareness-raising activities on issues related to sustainable development (environmental impact of our activities, recycling, waste reduction, DIY, etc.) are organized.
Our sites and premises
Our employees are spread over 3 sites located in the heart of the 9th arrondissement of Paris and on 3 other sites, dedicated to school transport but likely to welcome you to telework, located in the 95, 78 and 91.
Our offices come in a variety of shapes. Beyond well-being at work, the accommodations respond to a key element in the transformation of our professions: transversality. These premises have been designed and refurbished for the implementation of new uses, new work organizations and new management practices.
Several areas are available on site for lunch or to have tea or coffee, agents can also subscribe to the lunch card or access the company restaurant for the Parisian sites, with an employer contribution that varies between 50 and 60% with regard to your level of remuneration.