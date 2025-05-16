Carpooling in Île-de-France
Good for you, good for the planet, short-distance carpooling offers real advantages. It allows you to:
- Fight against pollution by reducing the number of cars on the roads, since we currently have only 1.1 people per car on average
- Improving the fluidity of the road network, which translates into time on the road and a better quality of life by reducing stress
- Offer solutions in the event of disruptions in public transport.
Île-de-France Mobilités makes carpooling easier for you
Since 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités has been supporting carpooling through a system that provides free travel for annual, monthly and Imagin'R Navigo subscribers. To benefit from it, it's very simple:
Are you a passenger?
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app to search for a carpooling trip.
- All you have to do is search for directions and click on the Carpooling tab. Once in the tab, the list of journey(s) tells you the route taken, the departure and arrival time and the price.
- After selecting the route that suits you best, simply click on "book" to go to the operator's website. You benefit from 2 free carpooling trips per day with your Navigo or imagine R subscription.
Are you a driver?
Download the application of our partners (Blablacar Daily, Mobicoop and Karos) and register to offer your carpooling trips.
By opening your door, you can earn up to €150 per month.
Are you a ride-sharing operator?
To become a partner of Île-de-France Mobilités, download and read the partnership agreement below and then fill in the contact form. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
Please note: the health crisis linked to Covid-19 invites us to establish social distancing rules within the crews. Wearing a mask and limiting it to a single passenger will ensure optimal transport conditions.