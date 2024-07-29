Sponsor your loved ones and win free rides with Navigo Liberté +

Take advantage of free rides in August by referring your loved ones on the Navigo Liberté + service!

How does it work?

  1. Refer your friends and family by sharing your referral code with them.
  2. Your referral subscribes to Navigo Liberté + and then activates your referral code .
  3. Result: 5 free rides for you and your sponsored child during the month of August.

Who can participate?

  • Sponsors : any user who has subscribed to Navigo Liberté +
  • Referrals : anyone wishing to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
Navigo Liberté + Travel freely with your Navigo pass, then receive your invoice at the end of the month
© NB : Le service Navigo Liberté + permet de voyager en métro et en RER dans Paris et en bus et en tram dans toute l’Île-de-France, il nécessite un passe Navigo et n’est pas disponible en version dématérialisée sur Android ou iOS

Why choose Navigo Liberté +?

  • Flexible pricing : pay only for the trips you take
  • Reduced price : €1.73 per trip instead of €2.15 for a t+ ticket, with free bus/tram connections
  • Price stability : no increase during the Paris 2024 Games
  • No queues : you validate with your pass and receive a detailed invoice at the end of the month
Illustration of a user showing a user clicking on Refer a friend in their space

How to sponsor?

  1. Log in to your personal space > My Navigo
  2. Go to the Navigo Liberté + section
  3. Click on "Refer a loved one" to get your referral code
  4. Share this code with your friends and family

Illustration of a user showing a user who clicks on Activate a referral code in their space

How do I activate a referral code?

  1. The referee must subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
  2. Once the contract is active, they go to their personal space > Navigo Liberté +
  3. Then he clicks on "Activate a referral code" to enter the code received

Illustration of a hand holding a Navigo pass

What are the detailed terms and conditions of the sponsorship offer?

To benefit from it, the referee must:

  • subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
  • have an active contract* between 1 and 29 July 2024.
  • Activate your code before July 31, 2024.

The journeys offered to the sponsor and the referees are:

  • usable for the period from 1 to 31 August 2024 (unused free journeys are not carried over from one month to the next),
  • deducted from the Navigo Liberté + invoices received in mid-September.
