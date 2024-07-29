Sponsor your loved ones and win free rides with Navigo Liberté +
Take advantage of free rides in August by referring your loved ones on the Navigo Liberté + service!
How does it work?
- Refer your friends and family by sharing your referral code with them.
- Your referral subscribes to Navigo Liberté + and then activates your referral code .
- Result: 5 free rides for you and your sponsored child during the month of August.
Who can participate?
- Sponsors : any user who has subscribed to Navigo Liberté +
- Referrals : anyone wishing to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
© NB : Le service Navigo Liberté + permet de voyager en métro et en RER dans Paris et en bus et en tram dans toute l’Île-de-France, il nécessite un passe Navigo et n’est pas disponible en version dématérialisée sur Android ou iOS
Why choose Navigo Liberté +?
- Flexible pricing : pay only for the trips you take
- Reduced price : €1.73 per trip instead of €2.15 for a t+ ticket, with free bus/tram connections
- Price stability : no increase during the Paris 2024 Games
- No queues : you validate with your pass and receive a detailed invoice at the end of the month
How to sponsor?
- Log in to your personal space > My Navigo
- Go to the Navigo Liberté + section
- Click on "Refer a loved one" to get your referral code
- Share this code with your friends and family
How do I activate a referral code?
- The referee must subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
- Once the contract is active, they go to their personal space > Navigo Liberté +
- Then he clicks on "Activate a referral code" to enter the code received
What are the detailed terms and conditions of the sponsorship offer?
To benefit from it, the referee must:
- subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service
- have an active contract* between 1 and 29 July 2024.
- Activate your code before July 31, 2024.
The journeys offered to the sponsor and the referees are:
- usable for the period from 1 to 31 August 2024 (unused free journeys are not carried over from one month to the next),
- deducted from the Navigo Liberté + invoices received in mid-September.