FAQ: sponsorship offer with the Navigo Liberté + service
Who can participate in the referral offer?
- Who can become a sponsor: All users of the Navigo Liberté + service
- Who can become a referral / be sponsored: Anyone who wishes to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté service
I have not yet subscribed to Navigo Liberté +, can I become a sponsor?
Yes, this is quite possible, all you have to do is subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + and have an active contract, you will then be able to become a sponsor during the validity period of the referral offer like all Navigo Liberté + customers.
I have just subscribed to the Navigo Liberté + service in July. Can I immediately activate my referral code and/or refer a loved one?
2 scenarios are presented here:
1st case: If you have a customer account with a valid photo and you have not applied for a reduced rate, your Navigo Liberté + subscription is automatically validated and you can access the 2 buttons in your personal Navigo Liberté + space allowing you to activate a referral code and/or sponsor a loved one.
2nd case: You must provide a photo and/or proof of reduced rate, our teams have 2 working days to check your documents and validate your subscription, as long as your documents have not been checked and validated, you can neither activate the code that your sponsor has sent you nor sponsor a relative.
This subscription validation step allows you to check the documents necessary for the validation of your file, these documents are a valid photo and proof of reduced rate if you request it. This step is optional if you already have a valid photo associated with your customer account and you are not applying for a discounted rate.
I want to sponsor relatives. Who can I refer?
There are no particular conditions, anyone who subscribes to Navigo Liberté + during the defined period can be sponsored.
Can I sponsor someone under the age of 15?
In the event that the holder of the Navigo Liberté + contract (the person who will be able to travel with their nominative and personal Navigo pass) is under 15 years old, it is up to the payer to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté+ service and activate the referral code.
I am eligible for the discounted pricing. Can I benefit from the referral offer?
Yes, you will need to attach your proof of reduced fare (Cardholder under 10 years old, beneficiary of the Solidarity Transport Tariff, etc.) when you subscribe.
You will benefit from the advantages of the referral offer under the same commercial conditions as planned.
When does the referral campaign start and end?
It begins on July 1, 2024 at midnight and ends on July 31, 2024 at midnight. You can sponsor your friends and family throughout this period. Referrals must make a validated subscription to the Navigo Liberté + between 1 and 29 July, have a valid start date between 1 and 31 July and validate their referral code before midnight on 31 July so that they and you can benefit from the free journeys.
When will I benefit from my free rides?
You will benefit from free rides for the period from 01/08/2024 to 31/08/2024. These free journeys will be deducted from your Navigo Liberté + bill for the month of August. You will be able to see on your consumption tracker and your bill for the month of August (which you will receive in September) the free trips, not billed. Unused free trips are not carried over from one month to the next.
What are the terms and conditions of the sponsorship campaign?
Can I go to the counter to take advantage of this offer?
The activation of the sponsorship offer is only possible online, it is not possible to benefit from the sponsorship operation in an agency / resort.
Is there a limit to the number of people I can refer?
Yes, it is possible to sponsor a maximum of 5 people, beyond this threshold, your referral code will no longer be valid.
Who can benefit from the benefits?
Payers, holders or payers and holders of the Navigo Liberté + contract can benefit from the offer and can generate and/or activate a referral code.
Benefits are charged to payers in the event that the payer differs from the holder.
What are the terms of use?
The free trips apply to Bus/Tram, RER in Paris/Metro, Montmartre Funicular and Long-distance Bus trips but do not cover OrlyBus and RoissyBus trips.
The Navigo Liberté + valuation/invoicing rules remain the same (calculation of ceilings, etc.).
I have made an early subscription, can I benefit from the referral offer?
In the specific case of an early subscription, the referee must ensure that their Navigo Liberté + contract is active in July and that the start of validity of their contract is also in July and that the referral code is also activated before midnight on 31 July.
A referral who makes an early subscription with a start of validity in August or September will not be able to benefit from the offer, even if he activated his code in July.
I receive an error message when I enter the referral code. What for?
There can be several reasons. Your referrer has shared this code with many prospects and he may have reached the limit of the number of people he can refer, in this case, 5.
It is also possible that you have entered the wrong code or that the referral campaign is closed.
My sponsor offered to sponsor me and send me his code. I have just subscribed to Navigo Liberté + and my subscription has been validated, how long do I have to activate its code and benefit from the offer?
You must activate this code before the referral campaign is over, i.e. on July 31 at midnight. After this date, it will be too late to benefit from the referral offer.
I was sponsored by a relative. Can I refer my acquaintances in turn?
Yes, you can become a sponsor and combine the benefits of the 2 statuses. A referral and referrer can therefore obtain up to 30 free rides in August.
Several sponsors have offered to sponsor me. Can I be sponsored by all these sponsors?
No, you can only activate one referral code and therefore can only be referred by one referrer.
What happens if I don't use all of the available rides?
Unused journeys are not carried over from one month to the next and are therefore lost.
The free rides are only counted on the month of August, the discount only applies to this period.
Trips are offered within the limit of the customer's mobility, there are no more trips offered than trips made in a billing period. There is no minimum mobility. Only rides can be offered, no credit management.
