FAQ: sponsorship offer with the Navigo Liberté + service

Who can become a sponsor: All users of the Navigo Liberté + service

All users of the Navigo Liberté + service Who can become a referral / be sponsored: Anyone who wishes to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté service

I have not yet subscribed to Navigo Liberté +, can I become a sponsor?

Yes, this is quite possible, all you have to do is subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + and have an active contract, you will then be able to become a sponsor during the validity period of the referral offer like all Navigo Liberté + customers.

I have just subscribed to the Navigo Liberté + service in July. Can I immediately activate my referral code and/or refer a loved one?

2 scenarios are presented here:

1st case: If you have a customer account with a valid photo and you have not applied for a reduced rate, your Navigo Liberté + subscription is automatically validated and you can access the 2 buttons in your personal Navigo Liberté + space allowing you to activate a referral code and/or sponsor a loved one.

2nd case: You must provide a photo and/or proof of reduced rate, our teams have 2 working days to check your documents and validate your subscription, as long as your documents have not been checked and validated, you can neither activate the code that your sponsor has sent you nor sponsor a relative.

This subscription validation step allows you to check the documents necessary for the validation of your file, these documents are a valid photo and proof of reduced rate if you request it. This step is optional if you already have a valid photo associated with your customer account and you are not applying for a discounted rate.

I want to sponsor relatives. Who can I refer?

There are no particular conditions, anyone who subscribes to Navigo Liberté + during the defined period can be sponsored.

Can I sponsor someone under the age of 15?

In the event that the holder of the Navigo Liberté + contract (the person who will be able to travel with their nominative and personal Navigo pass) is under 15 years old, it is up to the payer to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté+ service and activate the referral code.

I am eligible for the discounted pricing. Can I benefit from the referral offer?

Yes, you will need to attach your proof of reduced fare (Cardholder under 10 years old, beneficiary of the Solidarity Transport Tariff, etc.) when you subscribe.

You will benefit from the advantages of the referral offer under the same commercial conditions as planned.