Quality of service in figures: punctuality report card

What are punctuality reports?
These bulletins are one of the translations of the contractual obligation of RATP and SNCF to provide Île-de-France Mobilités with the punctuality figures of the train, RER and metro lines.
Published on
Punctuality is at the heart of the contracts signed by Île-de-France Mobilités with RATP and SNCF. Discover here, month by month, the punctuality reports of your train, RER and metro lines.
These bulletins are one of the translations of the contractual obligation of RATP and SNCF to provide Île-de-France Mobilités with the punctuality figures of the train, RER and metro lines.
In accordance with the contracts between the operators and Île-de-France Mobilités, the data concerning the punctuality of the month in question is received by Île-de-France Mobilités at the same time as the following month.
This data must then be reprocessed by Île-de-France Mobilités to be presented to you in simplified form.
Once this work has been completed, the data is then ready to be published on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, within about two months.