Quality of service in figures: punctuality report card

Punctuality reports: how do they work?

In accordance with the contracts between the operators and Île-de-France Mobilités, the data concerning the punctuality of the month in question is received by Île-de-France Mobilités at the same time as the following month.

This data must then be reprocessed by Île-de-France Mobilités to be presented to you in simplified form.

Once this work has been completed, the data is then ready to be published on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, within about two months.