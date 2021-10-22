Facilities dedicated to the busNoisy-le-Grand > Chennevières-sur-Marne

Altival is a development project dedicated to buses between Noisy-le-Grand (93) and Chennevières-sur-Marne (94) to facilitate bus traffic.
It will improve the performance of bus lines through the implementation of dedicated lanes and priority facilities at intersections and create an efficient link with the existing and future public transport network in this sector of Val-de-Marne.
Plan
Key-Figures
54 400
daily passengers in 2030
4.7 km
of facilities dedicated to buses
9
New stations
5
cities and 2 departments crossed
13 minutes 20
of overall journey
Calendar
- 2016Consultation
- 2017-2018Preliminary Studies / Schematic Diagram
- 2019Public inquiry
- 2020Declaration of public utility
- 2021Splitting of the project into two geographical and functional phases (North and South Tranche)
- 2022Approval of the preliminary project (AVP) by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2021-2023Validation of the project studies (PRO) on the Northern Tranche (between rue Léon-Menu in Bry-sur-Marne and rue Alexandre Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne)
- 2024Resumption of the studies of the Southern Tranche (between rue Alexandre-Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne and route de la Libération in Chennevières-sur-Marne)
- Today2024Start of work on the Northern Tranche
- Horizon 2030Commissioning of the Northern Section between Rue Léon-Menu in Bry-sur-Marne and Rue Alexandre Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne
- Horizon 2032-2033Commissioning of the Southern Section between Rue Alexandre-Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne and Route de la Libération in Chennevières-sur-Marne