Facilities dedicated to the busNoisy-le-Grand > Chennevières-sur-Marne

Altival is a development project dedicated to buses between Noisy-le-Grand (93) and Chennevières-sur-Marne (94) to facilitate bus traffic.

It will improve the performance of bus lines through the implementation of dedicated lanes and priority facilities at intersections and create an efficient link with the existing and future public transport network in this sector of Val-de-Marne.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

54 400

daily passengers in 2030

4.7 km

of facilities dedicated to buses

9

New stations

5

cities and 2 departments crossed

13 minutes 20

of overall journey

Calendar

  1. 2016
    Consultation
  2. 2017-2018
    Preliminary Studies / Schematic Diagram
  3. 2019
    Public inquiry
  4. 2020
    Declaration of public utility
  5. 2021
    Splitting of the project into two geographical and functional phases (North and South Tranche)
  6. 2022
    Approval of the preliminary project (AVP) by Île-de-France Mobilités
  7. 2021-2023
    Validation of the project studies (PRO) on the Northern Tranche (between rue Léon-Menu in Bry-sur-Marne and rue Alexandre Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne)
  8. 2024
    Resumption of the studies of the Southern Tranche (between rue Alexandre-Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne and route de la Libération in Chennevières-sur-Marne)
  9. Today
    2024
    Start of work on the Northern Tranche
  10. Horizon 2030
    Commissioning of the Northern Section between Rue Léon-Menu in Bry-sur-Marne and Rue Alexandre Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne
  11. Horizon 2032-2033
    Commissioning of the Southern Section between Rue Alexandre-Fourny in Champigny-sur-Marne and Route de la Libération in Chennevières-sur-Marne

Funding and actors