Funding and actors
Actors
The Val-de-Marne Department is the contracting authority for the studies and infrastructure.
The State, the Île-de-France Region and the Val-de-Marne Department are financing the studies. The project also benefits from funding from the Métropole du Grand Paris (MGP).
Ile-de-France Mobilités, as Transport Organising Authority in Ile-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- steers the coordination of rail interconnection studies,
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities,
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
€211 million including VAT:
- For the North and South tranches: 49% by the Ile-de-France Region, 21% by the State and 30% by the Val-de-Marne Department.
- For the creation of the new road on the RD10 (located on the southern section): 50% by the Ile-de-France Region and 50% by the Val-de-Marne Department.
- For the Mont d'Est sector (located in Noisy-le-Grand, on the northern section), the local block is provided by the Val-de-Marne Department (20%) and by the Seine-Saint-Denis Department (10% for studies).
- The entire project also benefits from funding from the Métropole du Grand Paris (MGP) to the tune of €6 million.
Buses
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités