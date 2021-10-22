Bus

Extension of bus line 393Sénia > Orly

Subscribe to the news

This form allows you to subscribe to the project's news.
Fields with
*
are mandatory.
([email protected])
*

I agree to receive project news about the following city(s):

Tick the cities that interest you.
Protection of personal data:

The information collected is subject to computer processing for Île-de-France Mobilités in order to process your questions. In accordance with the regulations in force, you have the right to access, rectify, oppose, limit erasure, portability, withdraw your consent, object to the communication of instructions on the fate of their data in the event of death and have the right to lodge an objection with the competent supervisory authority. You can exercise your rights by sending an email to:[email protected].

Your registration has been sent to the Île-de-France Mobilités team.