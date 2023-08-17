Extension of bus line 393Sénia > Orly

The requalification of logistics zones into residential areas in the municipalities of Thiais and Orly requires the development of means of mobility for the sector's future residents and employees. The Sénia-Orly bus project has several objectives: to support the transformations of the territory and to facilitate travel on foot and by bike. The aim is to extend bus line 393 (Sucy-Bonneuil RER - Thiais) from its current terminus in Thiais (Carrefour de la Résistance), to Orly Airport, by developing lanes dedicated to the bus (which is called a dedicated site); but also to carry out dedicated and secure facilities all along the route.