Bus

Extension of bus line 393Sénia > Orly

The requalification of logistics zones into residential areas in the municipalities of Thiais and Orly requires the development of means of mobility for the sector's future residents and employees. The Sénia-Orly bus project has several objectives: to support the transformations of the territory and to facilitate travel on foot and by bike. The aim is to extend bus line 393 (Sucy-Bonneuil RER - Thiais) from its current terminus in Thiais (Carrefour de la Résistance), to Orly Airport, by developing lanes dedicated to the bus (which is called a dedicated site); but also to carry out dedicated and secure facilities all along the route.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
Île-de-France Mobilités

Published on

The project declared of public utility!

Plan

Key-Figures

9

Stops served

4

Municipalities crossed

12,5Miles

of tracing

400 to 700 m

between each station

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2018-2020
    Technical feasibility studies
  2. 2020-2021
    Finalization of the Schematic Diagram (SDP) and the Public Utility Inquiry File (DEUP)
  3. 2022
    Public inquiry from 7 November to 8 December 2022
  4. 2023
    Declaration of public utility (DUP)
  5. Today
    2023-2024
    Launch of detailed studies (known as "preliminary design" (AVP))