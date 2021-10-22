The project
The requalification of logistics zones into residential areas in the municipalities of Thiais and Orly requires the development of means of mobility for the sector's future residents and employees. The Sénia-Orly bus project has several objectives: to support the transformations of the territory and to facilitate travel on foot and by bike. The aim is to extend bus line 393 (Sucy-Bonneuil RER - Thiais) from its current terminus in Thiais (Carrefour de la Résistance) to Orly Airport, by developing dedicated bus lanes (which is called a dedicated site), but also to carry out dedicated and secure facilities all along the route.
The objectives of the project
Serving a rapidly changing territory
The Sénia-Orly bus will be an extension of the existing Thiais – Pompadour – Sucy-Bonneuil dedicated site (common to buses 393 and TVM). Fast and regular, the Sénia-Orly link will contribute to the dynamism and transformation of a booming territory by serving places of life and employment: the Sénia business park, the Pont de Rungis station, the Cœur d'Orly business district and Orly airport, as well as several new districts under construction (Chemin des Carrières, Sénia Thiais-Orly and the winning project of Inventons la Métropole du Grand Paris, Parcs en Scène).
Regularity
The Sénia – Orly bus will run on dedicated lanes ("dedicated site") with priority at traffic lights (except at junctions with the T7 tramway), guaranteeing a high average speed and regularity of the line. Passengers will thus have a reliable means of transport since the movement of buses will not be slowed down by that of other vehicles.
Accessibility
The buses will be equipped with a low floor to make it easier for people with reduced mobility or disabilities to get on and off.
Bus stops will also be set up to allow access to all users.
Improving the living environment of the territory served
The project will also contribute to the improvement of the living environment thanks to the requalification of the roads used with bicycle facilities and parking, wide pavements, the planting of valleys (narrow vegetated ditches along the road allowing the recovery and natural depollution of rainwater) and trees along the route.
Comfort
The project provides for spacious, illuminated bus stops equipped with real-time information panels. The 18m long articulated buses will be identical to those of the current line 393 and will run on natural gas.
9
4
12,5
400 to 700 m
An efficient network of the territory
Correspondences
The project aims to make it easier for Ile-de-France residents to get around. This new transport infrastructure will make it possible, in particular, as an extension of the existing dedicated site (between Sucy-Bonneuil and Thiais), to create new connections with various public transport routes in service but also in the pipeline, namely:
- Several bus lines including:
-The TVM (Trans-Val-de-Marne)
-Bus line 319
-Bus line 396
-Bus line 183
- RER C line: at Choisy-le-Roi and Pont de Rungis
- Metro line 14 extended (commissioning scheduled for mid-2024): at Thiais-Orly stations (until now called Pont de Rungis) and at Orly Airport
- The T7 tram line: at Caroline Aigle, Cœur d'Orly and Orly Airport
- Metro line 18 of the Grand Paris Express (scheduled to open in 2027): at Orly Airport
Related urban projects
ZAC Chemin des Carrières
This ZAC (Zone d'Aménagement Concerté) is located in the municipality of Orly, under the project management of the EPA ORSA (Établissement Public d'Aménagement Orly-Rungis Seine Amont): the ZAC Chemin des Carrières is located in the district known as "Vieil Orly" and the Sénia business park. The project provides for the construction of approximately 700 housing units in a residential area (50,800 m² of floor area (SDP)), 500 m² of commercial SDP, 1,500 m² of business SDP and 15,000 m² of public spaces. This ZAC will benefit from the service of the Sénia-Orly bus.
ZAC du Sénia Thiais-Orly
This ZAC (Concerted Development Zone) is under the project management of the EPA ORSA: it is a 41-hectare operation in the municipalities of Thiais and Orly, developed by the EPA ORSA. This ZAC represents half of the perimeter of the Sénia.
Quartier Parcs en Scène
In the municipalities of Thiais and Orly, this project, winner of the Inventons la Métropole du Grand Paris competition, represents an 8-hectare development operation carried out by LinkCity and the EPA ORSA.
Courson-Alouettes sector
This sector is located north of the railway tracks and sector 2 of the "Quinze Arpents", in the commune of Thiais. The programme includes the construction of housing to accommodate 5,900 new inhabitants and offices for 4,500 new workers.
Fifteen Arpents Sector
This sector has several objectives: to support the densification of a strategic sector on the metropolitan scale of the Paris region, to reintegrate the district into the city between Thiais and Orly and to offer a new urban experience by putting people back at the centre of the project.
Heart of Orly
The project, located in the town of Orly, under the project management of Groupe ADP (Aéroports de Paris), is a vast urban planning operation located 12 km south of Paris, in the Val-de-Marne and Essonne territories, in the immediate vicinity of Orly airport. This sector is intended to bring together several hundred companies within a business district: offices, shopping centres, hotels, restaurants, services.