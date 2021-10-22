The Sénia-Orly TCSP project, an extension of the current 393 bus line from the Carrefour de la Résistance in Thiais to Orly Airport, was the subject of a public utility inquiry from 7 November 2022 to 8 December 2022 and collected 48 opinions!

During the public inquiry, participants were able to submit their opinion on the online register, by email to the investigating commissioner, on the paper register available in the town halls of Thiais, Orly, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste, as well as by post. It was also possible to meet the investigating commissioner during the 10 permanences provided in the town halls of the cities concerned by the project.